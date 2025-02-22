News 9

Weekend incident reports

[Anchor]

A man in his 40s, dressed as a movie character, attempted to break into the Chinese embassy and a police station in Seoul and has been arrested.

This man has been identified as a source for the false report regarding the so-called 'arrest of the election commission spy group.'

Moon Ye-seul reports on this and other latest incidents.

[Report]

The glass door of the police station is completely shattered, and a cordon has been set up.

This is the scene of a disturbance caused by a man in his 40s, Mr. Ahn, dressed as the movie character 'Captain America.'

Mr. Ahn was scheduled to be investigated for breaking into the Chinese embassy in Seoul, and he caused this incident while demanding to be investigated quickly.

The Seoul Central District Court issued a detention warrant for Mr. Ahn today (Feb. 22) on charges of property damage.

[Mr. Ahn/voice altered: "(Why were you trying to break into the Chinese embassy and police station?) fake news **** off! fake media **** off!"]

Mr. Ahn has been identified as one of the sources for the false report about the 'arrest of the election commission's Chinese spy group.'

The Election Commission has reported that this news is false and has filed a complaint against the media outlet and the reporter involved.

Police cars and ambulances arrive one after another.

A woman in her 60s was found dead in a restaurant in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, around 8:20 PM last night (Feb. 21).

The woman had severe injuries to her neck area.

[Nearby resident/voice altered: "I was working and looked at the back door, and I saw two fire trucks coming..."]

The police are investigating a woman in her 50s, who was found unconscious next to the deceased woman, as a suspect.

In an apartment in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, an explosion occurred in a loft, resulting in the death of a man in his 40s.

The deceased man was working on precision model making, and two other family members were on the lower floor, thus avoiding injury.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

