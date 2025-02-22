News 9

Chinese big tech firms invest in AI

입력 2025.02.22 (23:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A few days ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping summoned the heads of China's big tech companies.

His intention was interpreted as, "We will support and nurture businesses. Through their growth, we will overcome the technology and trade wars with the United States."

An unexpected figure appeared at this meeting.

It was Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba.

After criticizing the authorities, he had been living in seclusion for nearly five years due to being ostracized.

In response to President Xi's expectations, Alibaba announced that it would invest over 220 trillion won in artificial intelligence and cloud sectors over the next three years.

Not only Alibaba but also other Chinese big tech companies have unveiled aggressive investment plans in the AI sector.

Kim Hyo-shin reports.

[Report]

This is a photo of physicist Einstein giving a lecture in 1921.

After going through the recently launched AI model from TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, it seems to come alive, even providing a voice.

[Video generated by ByteDance's AI model OmniHuman: "We hate and we love. Can one tell me why? Catullus. Ah, Science does not answer why questions."]

ByteDance has decided to invest about 17 trillion won in AI training and semiconductor development.

China's largest web portal, Baidu, has also declared 'AI First' and plans to unveil its next-generation AI model in the first half of this year.

[Robin Li/CEO of Baidu, China/Feb. 11: "When the technology still evolves at such a rapid rate, you just cannot stop investing. You have to invest."]

Chen Liang, chairman of the China International Capital Corporation, projected that the total investment in AI technology development in China could exceed 1,970 trillion won over the next six years.

Foreign capital is also rapidly flowing into the Chinese market.

Last month alone, over 14 trillion won in foreign investment flowed into the Chinese market, including U.S. billionaire Ryan Cohen purchasing a stake in Alibaba worth over 1 trillion won.

[Xi Jinping/President of China/Last month: "We have achieved new results in areas such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, and quantum communication."]

China plans to become the global leader in the AI sector by 2030.

At its major political event 'Two Sessions' in early March, a large budget and new support measures for the AI sector are expected to be presented.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Chinese big tech firms invest in AI
    • 입력 2025-02-22 23:34:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

A few days ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping summoned the heads of China's big tech companies.

His intention was interpreted as, "We will support and nurture businesses. Through their growth, we will overcome the technology and trade wars with the United States."

An unexpected figure appeared at this meeting.

It was Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba.

After criticizing the authorities, he had been living in seclusion for nearly five years due to being ostracized.

In response to President Xi's expectations, Alibaba announced that it would invest over 220 trillion won in artificial intelligence and cloud sectors over the next three years.

Not only Alibaba but also other Chinese big tech companies have unveiled aggressive investment plans in the AI sector.

Kim Hyo-shin reports.

[Report]

This is a photo of physicist Einstein giving a lecture in 1921.

After going through the recently launched AI model from TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, it seems to come alive, even providing a voice.

[Video generated by ByteDance's AI model OmniHuman: "We hate and we love. Can one tell me why? Catullus. Ah, Science does not answer why questions."]

ByteDance has decided to invest about 17 trillion won in AI training and semiconductor development.

China's largest web portal, Baidu, has also declared 'AI First' and plans to unveil its next-generation AI model in the first half of this year.

[Robin Li/CEO of Baidu, China/Feb. 11: "When the technology still evolves at such a rapid rate, you just cannot stop investing. You have to invest."]

Chen Liang, chairman of the China International Capital Corporation, projected that the total investment in AI technology development in China could exceed 1,970 trillion won over the next six years.

Foreign capital is also rapidly flowing into the Chinese market.

Last month alone, over 14 trillion won in foreign investment flowed into the Chinese market, including U.S. billionaire Ryan Cohen purchasing a stake in Alibaba worth over 1 trillion won.

[Xi Jinping/President of China/Last month: "We have achieved new results in areas such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, and quantum communication."]

China plans to become the global leader in the AI sector by 2030.

At its major political event 'Two Sessions' in early March, a large budget and new support measures for the AI sector are expected to be presented.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…<br>서울 도심서 찬반 집회

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…서울 도심서 찬반 집회
여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 <br>해명”…야 “트집 잡기”

여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 해명”…야 “트집 잡기”
정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사<br> 항의…“즉각 폐지”

정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사 항의…“즉각 폐지”
‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련

‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.