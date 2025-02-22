Chinese big tech firms invest in AI

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A few days ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping summoned the heads of China's big tech companies.



His intention was interpreted as, "We will support and nurture businesses. Through their growth, we will overcome the technology and trade wars with the United States."



An unexpected figure appeared at this meeting.



It was Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba.



After criticizing the authorities, he had been living in seclusion for nearly five years due to being ostracized.



In response to President Xi's expectations, Alibaba announced that it would invest over 220 trillion won in artificial intelligence and cloud sectors over the next three years.



Not only Alibaba but also other Chinese big tech companies have unveiled aggressive investment plans in the AI sector.



Kim Hyo-shin reports.



[Report]



This is a photo of physicist Einstein giving a lecture in 1921.



After going through the recently launched AI model from TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, it seems to come alive, even providing a voice.



[Video generated by ByteDance's AI model OmniHuman: "We hate and we love. Can one tell me why? Catullus. Ah, Science does not answer why questions."]



ByteDance has decided to invest about 17 trillion won in AI training and semiconductor development.



China's largest web portal, Baidu, has also declared 'AI First' and plans to unveil its next-generation AI model in the first half of this year.



[Robin Li/CEO of Baidu, China/Feb. 11: "When the technology still evolves at such a rapid rate, you just cannot stop investing. You have to invest."]



Chen Liang, chairman of the China International Capital Corporation, projected that the total investment in AI technology development in China could exceed 1,970 trillion won over the next six years.



Foreign capital is also rapidly flowing into the Chinese market.



Last month alone, over 14 trillion won in foreign investment flowed into the Chinese market, including U.S. billionaire Ryan Cohen purchasing a stake in Alibaba worth over 1 trillion won.



[Xi Jinping/President of China/Last month: "We have achieved new results in areas such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, and quantum communication."]



China plans to become the global leader in the AI sector by 2030.



At its major political event 'Two Sessions' in early March, a large budget and new support measures for the AI sector are expected to be presented.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!