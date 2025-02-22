Will Chinese version of M7 emerge?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The pursuit of Chinese companies targeting the global big tech market is very fierce.



Although American companies still lead the market, the future is uncertain.



The seven major big tech companies in the U.S. are referred to as the so-called M7.



In response, a Chinese version of the M7 is being discussed.



Next, Lee Soo-yeon reports.



[Report]



The big tech companies in the U.S. have led technological innovation.



The combined market capitalization of the seven companies, including Apple, is larger than the stock market size of most countries.



With high stock price growth rates, they are referred to as the so-called M7, a term that implies magnificence.



There are predictions that IT companies in China utilizing artificial intelligence will lead the market.



This is the so-called Chinese version of M7.



One securities firm has identified seven companies listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, including Tencent and Alibaba, as China's M7.



In particular, Tencent is compared to Meta and Alphabet, while Alibaba is likened to Amazon, and Xiaomi and BYD are analyzed in relation to Apple and Tesla.



In terms of profit scale, the U.S. M7 is superior, but this year’s projections for revenue growth and operating profit growth rates are expected to be slightly higher for the China's M7.



This year, the stock price growth rate of the seven Chinese companies recorded 31%, which is higher than that of the seven American companies.



[Choi Seol-hwa/Meritz Securities Researcher: "As industries utilizing AI technology blossom, China's technological gap with the U.S. will narrow, potentially driving the rise of the undervalued Chinese stock market."]



However, concerns about security related to DeepSeek are being highlighted, and there are also points made about the overwhelming technological capabilities of American companies.



[Ahn Seok-hoon/Keyoom Securities Investment Content Team Leader: "China's parivay protection issues have just emerged, so the U.S. has the justification to limit China's growth based on that, and they also have the technology to do so."]



Since the introduction of DeepSeek, changes are being detected not only in the artificial intelligence market but also in the global investment market.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



