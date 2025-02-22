News 9

Will Chinese version of M7 emerge?

입력 2025.02.22 (23:51)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The pursuit of Chinese companies targeting the global big tech market is very fierce.

Although American companies still lead the market, the future is uncertain.

The seven major big tech companies in the U.S. are referred to as the so-called M7.

In response, a Chinese version of the M7 is being discussed.

Next, Lee Soo-yeon reports.

[Report]

The big tech companies in the U.S. have led technological innovation.

The combined market capitalization of the seven companies, including Apple, is larger than the stock market size of most countries.

With high stock price growth rates, they are referred to as the so-called M7, a term that implies magnificence.

There are predictions that IT companies in China utilizing artificial intelligence will lead the market.

This is the so-called Chinese version of M7.

One securities firm has identified seven companies listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, including Tencent and Alibaba, as China's M7.

In particular, Tencent is compared to Meta and Alphabet, while Alibaba is likened to Amazon, and Xiaomi and BYD are analyzed in relation to Apple and Tesla.

In terms of profit scale, the U.S. M7 is superior, but this year’s projections for revenue growth and operating profit growth rates are expected to be slightly higher for the China's M7.

This year, the stock price growth rate of the seven Chinese companies recorded 31%, which is higher than that of the seven American companies.

[Choi Seol-hwa/Meritz Securities Researcher: "As industries utilizing AI technology blossom, China's technological gap with the U.S. will narrow, potentially driving the rise of the undervalued Chinese stock market."]

However, concerns about security related to DeepSeek are being highlighted, and there are also points made about the overwhelming technological capabilities of American companies.

[Ahn Seok-hoon/Keyoom Securities Investment Content Team Leader: "China's parivay protection issues have just emerged, so the U.S. has the justification to limit China's growth based on that, and they also have the technology to do so."]

Since the introduction of DeepSeek, changes are being detected not only in the artificial intelligence market but also in the global investment market.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Will Chinese version of M7 emerge?
    • 입력 2025-02-22 23:51:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

The pursuit of Chinese companies targeting the global big tech market is very fierce.

Although American companies still lead the market, the future is uncertain.

The seven major big tech companies in the U.S. are referred to as the so-called M7.

In response, a Chinese version of the M7 is being discussed.

Next, Lee Soo-yeon reports.

[Report]

The big tech companies in the U.S. have led technological innovation.

The combined market capitalization of the seven companies, including Apple, is larger than the stock market size of most countries.

With high stock price growth rates, they are referred to as the so-called M7, a term that implies magnificence.

There are predictions that IT companies in China utilizing artificial intelligence will lead the market.

This is the so-called Chinese version of M7.

One securities firm has identified seven companies listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, including Tencent and Alibaba, as China's M7.

In particular, Tencent is compared to Meta and Alphabet, while Alibaba is likened to Amazon, and Xiaomi and BYD are analyzed in relation to Apple and Tesla.

In terms of profit scale, the U.S. M7 is superior, but this year’s projections for revenue growth and operating profit growth rates are expected to be slightly higher for the China's M7.

This year, the stock price growth rate of the seven Chinese companies recorded 31%, which is higher than that of the seven American companies.

[Choi Seol-hwa/Meritz Securities Researcher: "As industries utilizing AI technology blossom, China's technological gap with the U.S. will narrow, potentially driving the rise of the undervalued Chinese stock market."]

However, concerns about security related to DeepSeek are being highlighted, and there are also points made about the overwhelming technological capabilities of American companies.

[Ahn Seok-hoon/Keyoom Securities Investment Content Team Leader: "China's parivay protection issues have just emerged, so the U.S. has the justification to limit China's growth based on that, and they also have the technology to do so."]

Since the introduction of DeepSeek, changes are being detected not only in the artificial intelligence market but also in the global investment market.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.
이수연
이수연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…<br>서울 도심서 찬반 집회

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…서울 도심서 찬반 집회
여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 <br>해명”…야 “트집 잡기”

여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 해명”…야 “트집 잡기”
정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사<br> 항의…“즉각 폐지”

정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사 항의…“즉각 폐지”
‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련

‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.