Resort fire families demand probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We look into the fire at a construction site of a resort in Busan where six people lost their lives.



Records show that the valve supplying water to the sprinklers was closed at the time of the fire.



The bereaved families visited the site and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.



Jung Min-kyu reports.



[Report]



Eight days after the incident, the bereaved families visited the fire site.



Tears that they had been holding back due to the sorrow of losing their loved ones burst forth.



There was a brief scuffle between the bereaved families, who wanted to look inside the disaster site, and the police, who insisted on preserving the site as the investigation was ongoing.



[Police Official: "The inside of the (resort) is extremely dangerous. Additional inspections are necessary."]



The bereaved families demanded a thorough investigation to uncover the truth about the fire, punishment for those responsible, and measures to prevent a recurrence.



In particular, they expressed concern that officials from the construction company, who are under investigation, continued to access the site under the pretext of site management, despite a work stoppage order, raising fears of evidence destruction.



[Fire victim's family/Voice Altered: "How can you prove that the site is not being damaged when Samjeong (the construction company) is managing it?"]



The fire authorities confirmed that records from the receiver indicated that the valve supplying water to the sprinklers was closed at the time of the fire.



This means the valve connecting the sprinkler pipes and the pump was closed, which may have hindered proper water supply and exacerbated the damage.



Investigative authorities are closely examining whether the sprinklers were functioning properly based on this information.



The construction company, which had not issued an official statement since the fire, expressed deep apologies to the victims and their families, stating that they would take responsible actions to manage the situation.



This is Jung Min-kyu from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!