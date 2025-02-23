2-minute short-form drama boom
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
These days, short videos of 1 to 2 minutes, known as 'short-form', are all the rage on social media.
Targeting the MZ generation, which has become accustomed to this format, 'short-form dramas' that last just over 2 minutes are gaining immense popularity in the current content market.
Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.
[Report]
[“I make a living from literature, but I don’t want to read this kind of text. Let's break up!”]
A 40-year-old publishing editor gets dumped via text message the day after confessing his love.
[“So pathetic!”]
The drama ends as he confronts the woman.
Each episode is only 2 minutes long, compressing a range of emotions and a complete narrative arc into a brief format known as 'short-form drama'.
Since it is content specifically designed for smartphones, the filming style and acting movements are different.
[Lee Dong-gun/Lead Actor in Short-form Drama: “If you move a lot to the side, there might be some limits…”]
Even a veteran actor with 26 years of experience finds it continuously confusing.
[Lee Dong-gun/Actor/Role of Lee Mu-gae: “Filming and creating content just for the phone was something I found hard to imagine. I had many questions. Should I change my acting methods or techniques?”]
Last year, the global short-form content market was valued at approximately 52 trillion won, with its ability to provide high immersion in a short time proving effective for younger generations.
[Lee Jeong-seop/Short-form Drama Director: “Viewers are becoming more accustomed to shorter, more stimulating videos, and there is a growing trend to cater to these preferences. People are increasingly watching videos on their phones…”]
As the culture of consuming short video content becomes the norm, platforms are forming partnerships with countries like China and Japan to expand overseas, raising the question of whether short-form content can become a new driving force for K-content.
This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- 2-minute short-form drama boom
-
- 입력 2025-02-23 00:01:58
These days, short videos of 1 to 2 minutes, known as 'short-form', are all the rage on social media.
Targeting the MZ generation, which has become accustomed to this format, 'short-form dramas' that last just over 2 minutes are gaining immense popularity in the current content market.
Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.
[Report]
[“I make a living from literature, but I don’t want to read this kind of text. Let's break up!”]
A 40-year-old publishing editor gets dumped via text message the day after confessing his love.
[“So pathetic!”]
The drama ends as he confronts the woman.
Each episode is only 2 minutes long, compressing a range of emotions and a complete narrative arc into a brief format known as 'short-form drama'.
Since it is content specifically designed for smartphones, the filming style and acting movements are different.
[Lee Dong-gun/Lead Actor in Short-form Drama: “If you move a lot to the side, there might be some limits…”]
Even a veteran actor with 26 years of experience finds it continuously confusing.
[Lee Dong-gun/Actor/Role of Lee Mu-gae: “Filming and creating content just for the phone was something I found hard to imagine. I had many questions. Should I change my acting methods or techniques?”]
Last year, the global short-form content market was valued at approximately 52 trillion won, with its ability to provide high immersion in a short time proving effective for younger generations.
[Lee Jeong-seop/Short-form Drama Director: “Viewers are becoming more accustomed to shorter, more stimulating videos, and there is a growing trend to cater to these preferences. People are increasingly watching videos on their phones…”]
As the culture of consuming short video content becomes the norm, platforms are forming partnerships with countries like China and Japan to expand overseas, raising the question of whether short-form content can become a new driving force for K-content.
This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
-
-
김상협 기자 kshsg89@kbs.co.kr김상협 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.