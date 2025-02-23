News 9

2-minute short-form drama boom

입력 2025.02.23 (00:01)

[Anchor]

These days, short videos of 1 to 2 minutes, known as 'short-form', are all the rage on social media.

Targeting the MZ generation, which has become accustomed to this format, 'short-form dramas' that last just over 2 minutes are gaining immense popularity in the current content market.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.

[Report]

[“I make a living from literature, but I don’t want to read this kind of text. Let's break up!”]

A 40-year-old publishing editor gets dumped via text message the day after confessing his love.

[“So pathetic!”]

The drama ends as he confronts the woman.

Each episode is only 2 minutes long, compressing a range of emotions and a complete narrative arc into a brief format known as 'short-form drama'.

Since it is content specifically designed for smartphones, the filming style and acting movements are different.

[Lee Dong-gun/Lead Actor in Short-form Drama: “If you move a lot to the side, there might be some limits…”]

Even a veteran actor with 26 years of experience finds it continuously confusing.

[Lee Dong-gun/Actor/Role of Lee Mu-gae: “Filming and creating content just for the phone was something I found hard to imagine. I had many questions. Should I change my acting methods or techniques?”]

Last year, the global short-form content market was valued at approximately 52 trillion won, with its ability to provide high immersion in a short time proving effective for younger generations.

[Lee Jeong-seop/Short-form Drama Director: “Viewers are becoming more accustomed to shorter, more stimulating videos, and there is a growing trend to cater to these preferences. People are increasingly watching videos on their phones…”]

As the culture of consuming short video content becomes the norm, platforms are forming partnerships with countries like China and Japan to expand overseas, raising the question of whether short-form content can become a new driving force for K-content.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

