Fraud targeting the disabled on SNS

[Anchor]



As social media becomes more widespread, various scams using these platforms are on the rise.



In particular, scams targeting people with developmental disabilities to steal personal information and money are occurring frequently.



Reporter Lee Ja-hyun has the details.



[Report]



A person with developmental disabilities, Mr. Choi, recently received a message on social media.



The message claimed that they could convert mobile carrier points into cash worth 200,000 to 300,000 won.



They then requested Mr. Choi's date of birth and mobile phone number.



After providing the information, small payments suddenly began to be charged to Mr. Choi's phone.



A total of 1.8 million won was charged in four transactions, ranging from 200,000 to 600,000 won.



Then, another message came from a different number, claiming that payment cancellation was possible and asking for Mr. Choi's social media ID and password.



[Choi ○○/Online Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "They said I need to cancel the small payments, or else 1.2 million won would be charged. I'm worried about whether it can be resolved."]



The scammer used Mr. Choi's account to approach another person with developmental disabilities and scammed 990,000 won through small payments about ten times.



[Jung ○○/Online Scam Victim/Voice Altered: "I felt a bit anxious when I was scammed at first. I'm worried about how to pay the charges."]



In Eumseong, Chungbuk Province, last year, a person with developmental disabilities fell victim to a so-called 'romance scam,' in which money is exploited after a close relationship is established, losing over 40 million won.



[Shin Hae/Director of Chungbuk Advocacy Agency for Persons with Disabilities: "They send messages like throwing bait. and target those who bite. Most of them are people with developmental disabilities."]



Experts point out the need for preventive education for people with developmental disabilities who are vulnerable to crime, as well as the need to strengthen penalties for crimes targeting people with disabilities.



This is KBS News, Lee Ja-hyun.



