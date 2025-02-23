News 9

7th Israel-Hamas hostage exchange

입력 2025.02.23 (00:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amid a precarious circumstances, the seventh hostage and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas took place today.

The first phase of the promised ceasefire will end next week, but discussions for the subsequent second phase have not even begun.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

Two Israeli hostages are led to the podium one by one by armed Hamas members.

Three other hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in central Gaza.

After having to shed tears for hostages who returned as corpses three days ago, Israel welcomed the return of living hostages today.

[Gili/Relative of released hostage: "We feel as if we are floating on a cloud. Today is truly a day to celebrate."]

Hamas, which had previously handed over the body of an unrelated person, delivered the body of the real hostage, Siri Vivas, yesterday.

[Levin/Family Forum of Missing Hostages: "We have all seen the nightmare that the Vivas family and all of us have been through due to the cruelty of the Hamas."]

So far, 25 of the 33 Israeli hostages agreed to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire, along with 4 bodies, have been handed over to Israel.

1,700 Palestinian prisoners also have been released.

The issue now is the future schedule.

The promised six-week first phase of the ceasefire will end on the 1st of next month, but discussions for the subsequent second phase have not even started.

This is because the release of hostages by Hamas has often been disrupted by the controversy surrounding U.S. President Trump's Gaza plan.

There are also significant differences in opinions regarding the conditions for the ceasefire.

Israel wants the demilitarization of Gaza and the dismantling of Hamas, while Hamas demands the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces in exchange for the remaining hostages.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 7th Israel-Hamas hostage exchange
    • 입력 2025-02-23 00:54:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amid a precarious circumstances, the seventh hostage and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas took place today.

The first phase of the promised ceasefire will end next week, but discussions for the subsequent second phase have not even begun.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

Two Israeli hostages are led to the podium one by one by armed Hamas members.

Three other hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in central Gaza.

After having to shed tears for hostages who returned as corpses three days ago, Israel welcomed the return of living hostages today.

[Gili/Relative of released hostage: "We feel as if we are floating on a cloud. Today is truly a day to celebrate."]

Hamas, which had previously handed over the body of an unrelated person, delivered the body of the real hostage, Siri Vivas, yesterday.

[Levin/Family Forum of Missing Hostages: "We have all seen the nightmare that the Vivas family and all of us have been through due to the cruelty of the Hamas."]

So far, 25 of the 33 Israeli hostages agreed to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire, along with 4 bodies, have been handed over to Israel.

1,700 Palestinian prisoners also have been released.

The issue now is the future schedule.

The promised six-week first phase of the ceasefire will end on the 1st of next month, but discussions for the subsequent second phase have not even started.

This is because the release of hostages by Hamas has often been disrupted by the controversy surrounding U.S. President Trump's Gaza plan.

There are also significant differences in opinions regarding the conditions for the ceasefire.

Israel wants the demilitarization of Gaza and the dismantling of Hamas, while Hamas demands the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces in exchange for the remaining hostages.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…<br>서울 도심서 찬반 집회

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…서울 도심서 찬반 집회
여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 <br>해명”…야 “트집 잡기”

여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 해명”…야 “트집 잡기”
정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사<br> 항의…“즉각 폐지”

정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사 항의…“즉각 폐지”
‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련

‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.