News 9

FC Seoul wins against FC Anyang

입력 2025.02.23 (00:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the K League 1, FC Seoul defeated FC Anyang, securing a valuable victory in the so-called "hometown derby" filled with a history of rivalry.

True to their historic rivalry, the match was intense, with both the gameplay and the cheering atmosphere being extremely heated.

This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.

[Report]

The Seoul World Cup Stadium was filled with a wave of over 40,000 spectators, reminiscent of an A match.

Ahead of the historically intense derby, the psychological battle between the fans of both teams, covered in red and purple, was also heated.

[Eun Yoon-jae/FC Seoul Fan: "I don't think they can beat our guardian spirit at this level. Let's run together, Seoul!"]

[Choi Woo-seok/FC Anyang Fan: "It's not that we can't lose; there's no way we will lose. Sukabati, Anyang!"]

Despite the cold weather, with the perceived temperature dropping below zero, the opening goal by Seoul's captain Lingard at the start of the second half instantly heated up the stadium in Sangam.

Lingard shook Anyang's net with a long-range shot and enjoyed the joy of his first goal of the season with a clever celebration.

Seoul effectively sealed the match with Lucas's fantastic bicycle kick in the 34th minute of the second half.

Although they conceded a consolation goal to Anyang's Choi Seong-beom at the end of the match, Seoul maintained their lead and decorated the hometown derby, which held more significance than just a game, with a valuable victory.

[Kim Gi-dong/FC Seoul Manager: "I think we were able to push through to the end because many fans came out in the cold to support the players. Thank you once again."]

The derby between Seoul and Anyang, capturing both performance and attendance, has proven itself worthy of being a new attraction in the K League.

Daegu FC, previously considered to be in the lower ranks, defeated Suwon FC 3-1, marking their second consecutive win of the season and hinting at a turnaround.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • FC Seoul wins against FC Anyang
    • 입력 2025-02-23 00:54:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the K League 1, FC Seoul defeated FC Anyang, securing a valuable victory in the so-called "hometown derby" filled with a history of rivalry.

True to their historic rivalry, the match was intense, with both the gameplay and the cheering atmosphere being extremely heated.

This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.

[Report]

The Seoul World Cup Stadium was filled with a wave of over 40,000 spectators, reminiscent of an A match.

Ahead of the historically intense derby, the psychological battle between the fans of both teams, covered in red and purple, was also heated.

[Eun Yoon-jae/FC Seoul Fan: "I don't think they can beat our guardian spirit at this level. Let's run together, Seoul!"]

[Choi Woo-seok/FC Anyang Fan: "It's not that we can't lose; there's no way we will lose. Sukabati, Anyang!"]

Despite the cold weather, with the perceived temperature dropping below zero, the opening goal by Seoul's captain Lingard at the start of the second half instantly heated up the stadium in Sangam.

Lingard shook Anyang's net with a long-range shot and enjoyed the joy of his first goal of the season with a clever celebration.

Seoul effectively sealed the match with Lucas's fantastic bicycle kick in the 34th minute of the second half.

Although they conceded a consolation goal to Anyang's Choi Seong-beom at the end of the match, Seoul maintained their lead and decorated the hometown derby, which held more significance than just a game, with a valuable victory.

[Kim Gi-dong/FC Seoul Manager: "I think we were able to push through to the end because many fans came out in the cold to support the players. Thank you once again."]

The derby between Seoul and Anyang, capturing both performance and attendance, has proven itself worthy of being a new attraction in the K League.

Daegu FC, previously considered to be in the lower ranks, defeated Suwon FC 3-1, marking their second consecutive win of the season and hinting at a turnaround.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…<br>서울 도심서 찬반 집회

윤 탄핵 헌재 최종변론 앞둔 마지막 주말…서울 도심서 찬반 집회
여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 <br>해명”…야 “트집 잡기”

여 “공수처 ‘영장쇼핑’ 거짓 해명”…야 “트집 잡기”
정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사<br> 항의…“즉각 폐지”

정부, 일본 ‘독도의날’ 행사 항의…“즉각 폐지”
‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련

‘미국 지원 없이’ 병력 전개 연습…나토, ‘러시아 견제’ 최대규모 훈련
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.