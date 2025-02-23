FC Seoul wins against FC Anyang

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the K League 1, FC Seoul defeated FC Anyang, securing a valuable victory in the so-called "hometown derby" filled with a history of rivalry.



True to their historic rivalry, the match was intense, with both the gameplay and the cheering atmosphere being extremely heated.



This is a report by Lee Jun-hee.



[Report]



The Seoul World Cup Stadium was filled with a wave of over 40,000 spectators, reminiscent of an A match.



Ahead of the historically intense derby, the psychological battle between the fans of both teams, covered in red and purple, was also heated.



[Eun Yoon-jae/FC Seoul Fan: "I don't think they can beat our guardian spirit at this level. Let's run together, Seoul!"]



[Choi Woo-seok/FC Anyang Fan: "It's not that we can't lose; there's no way we will lose. Sukabati, Anyang!"]



Despite the cold weather, with the perceived temperature dropping below zero, the opening goal by Seoul's captain Lingard at the start of the second half instantly heated up the stadium in Sangam.



Lingard shook Anyang's net with a long-range shot and enjoyed the joy of his first goal of the season with a clever celebration.



Seoul effectively sealed the match with Lucas's fantastic bicycle kick in the 34th minute of the second half.



Although they conceded a consolation goal to Anyang's Choi Seong-beom at the end of the match, Seoul maintained their lead and decorated the hometown derby, which held more significance than just a game, with a valuable victory.



[Kim Gi-dong/FC Seoul Manager: "I think we were able to push through to the end because many fans came out in the cold to support the players. Thank you once again."]



The derby between Seoul and Anyang, capturing both performance and attendance, has proven itself worthy of being a new attraction in the K League.



Daegu FC, previously considered to be in the lower ranks, defeated Suwon FC 3-1, marking their second consecutive win of the season and hinting at a turnaround.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!