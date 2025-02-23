Skywalkers secure 1st place

동영상 고정 취소

The traditional powerhouse of professional volleyball, Hyundai Capital Skywalkers, has secured the first place in the regular league with the fastest record in history at the volleyball mecca, Jangchung Arena.



The top foreign player, Leonardo Leyva, achieved a triple crown, and head coach Philippe Blain, who took over the team this season, was seen in tears.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



Just one point left to confirm first place in the regular league.



Fans filling Jangchung Arena all take out their phones to capture the best moment.



And finally, Hyundai Capital Skywalkers seal the victory and confirms their first place in the league.



[Commentary: "After 7 years! Hyundai Capital takes first place in the regular league."]



The fastest confirmation of first place in V-League history.



Hyundai Capital is 19 points ahead of second place Korean Air Jumbos, ensuring their first place regardless of the results of the remaining six matches.



Head coach Philippe Blain, who took over the team this season and has led them to a cup tournament victory and now to first place in the league, was also seen with teary eyes.



[Philippe Blain/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers Coach: "I am very proud of what the guys do as they were very well. I am very happy for our fan because we have an incredible fan in the world."]



Leonardo Leyva, regarded as the best foreign player in history, achieved a triple crown today, playing a crucial ace role in confirming the team's first place, while Heo Su-bong, who collaborated with him for 50 points, vowed to perform well in the championship finals.



[Heo Su-bong/Hyundai Capital Skywalkers Captain: "Since we have the championship finals coming up, I will prepare well and work hard to ensure we can smile until the end."]



While they fought fiercely over attack and blocking success, GS Caltex Seoul KIXX's Gyselle Silva and Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks' Vanja Bukilic prioritized cooperation in the face of injury risks.



With Bukilic substituted due to ankle pain, Jung Kwan Jang won 3-0, moving up to second place.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



