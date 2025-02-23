PSG to face Liverpool in UEFA

동영상 고정 취소

In the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, Lee Kang-in's Paris Saint-Germain will face the strong Liverpool team led by Mohamed Salah.



According to the draw held in Nyon, Switzerland, Paris Saint-Germain, where Lee Kang-in plays, will meet Liverpool FC, the current Premier League leader, in the Round of 16.



Bayern Munich, where Kim Min-jae is a member, will face Bayer Leverkusen, who achieved an undefeated championship in German football last season.



Feyenoord Rotterdam, where Hwang In-beom plays, will meet Italy's Inter Milan, and if they win, a quarterfinal matchup against Kim Min-jae is also possible.



