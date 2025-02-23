Kim Ra-kyung returns after surgery

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Ra-kyung, one of the ace players in Korean women's baseball, is overcoming an injury that tore her elbow ligament and is embarking on her second challenge in Japan.



Kim Ra-kyung has vowed to become the best pitcher in Japan.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



Braving the severe cold, Kim Ra-kyung has begun intense training with her older brother, who is a former professional baseball player.



She throws a variety of pitches, including fastballs, curves, and change-ups with precision.



Throwing at speeds of over 110km/h, Kim Ra-kyung is one of the ace pitchers in Korean women's baseball.



Ten years ago, at the age of 14, she gained attention as a prodigy when she hit a home run.



Since then, she has been studying at Seoul National University and three years ago, joined the Japanese corporate team Asahi.



However, her joy was short-lived as she suffered an elbow injury, underwent Tommy John surgery, and spent a long time in rehabilitation.



Although deep scars remain on her elbow, she is now taking on her second challenge wearing the Seibu uniform.



[Kim Ra-kyung/Seibu Ladies: "I still have a love for baseball, and I'll only be able to shake this lingering feeling if the ligament tears again."]



Kim Ra-kyung plans to graduate from Seoul National University next week and head to Japan immediately after.



[Kim Ra-kyung/Seibu Ladies: "Baseball is like a lover. It thrills me and hurts me, and I am grateful for the diverse emotions it brings. I think I will love it forever."]



KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!