Impeachment trial nears end

입력 2025.02.24 (00:05)

[Anchor]

The impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol is nearing its conclusion.

The final arguments are scheduled for the day after tomorrow (Feb. 25).

Both sides are deliberating on their final statements.

In particular, eyes are on President Yoon's closing remarks.

First news from Park Min-kyung.

[Report]

President Yoon's side has maintained throughout the impeachment trial that even though a martial law was declared, its actual impact was minimal.

They claim the intention of the martial law was to warn the public.

[Feb. 4/5th impeachment trial: "Nothing actually happened, yet there are questions like whether orders were given or received, as if chasing some shadow on a lake..."]

The National Assembly has emphasized that there was an attempt to invade constitutional institutions such as the National Assembly and the National Election Commission, and that it did not meet the requirements for declaring a martial law.

[Jung Chung-rae/National Assembly Impeachment Prosecution Chief/Chairman of the Judiciary Committee/Feb. 20/10th impeachment trial: "There is overwhelming evidence to warrant Yoon Suk Yeol's dismissal, and I believe the necessary and sufficient conditions for dismissal have already met."]

As both sides have been in a tight standoff, the focus is now on how they will conduct their comprehensive arguments within the limited two-hour time frame given to each side's representatives on the day of the final arguments.

In particular, since the court has not imposed a time limit on the final statements of President Yoon and Jung Chung-rae, the National Assembly's prosecution representative, the content and depth of what they present has become even more important.

In previous impeachment trials of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, there were no direct statements from the parties involved, but President Yoon has been actively engaged in the trial process, leading to speculation that he is likely to make a lengthy closing statement.

This is why there is significant interest in President Yoon's closing remarks.

Once the arguments conclude, the Constitutional Court will enter deliberation. Given that the ruling took two weeks for the ruling in the case of former President Roh Moo-hyun and 11 days for former President Park Geun-hye, the final decision is expected around mid-next month.

KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

