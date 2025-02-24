49 schools closed this year

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The school admission season is just around the corner.



However, nearly 200 elementary schools across the country will not hold entrance ceremonies this year.



This is because there is not a single new student enrolled.



The number of schools closing due to a lack of students is approaching fifty this year.



This is the highest number ever recorded.



This is not a trivial issue.



Joo Hyun-ji reports.



[Report]



An elementary school in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, will close next month.



It boasts a tradition of over 80 years, but last year it had only two students enrolled.



The remaining students will attend other schools starting next month.



In 2020, there were 33 school closures nationwide, which had stagnated for a few years, but surged to 49 this year following last year's 33 closures.



Among these, 38 are elementary schools, 8 are middle schools, and 3 are high schools scheduled to close this year.



By region, Jeollanam-do Province has the highest number with 10 closures, followed by Chungcheongnam-do, Jeollabuk-do, and Gangwon-do Provinces.



There are no school closures in Seoul this year, but six schools will close in Gyeonggi-do Province, which is experiencing population growth.



The number of elementary schools with not a single new student has increased from 112 last year to over 180 this year.



This also reveals the serious situation of population decline in rural areas such as Gyeongsangbuk-do, Jeollanam-do, and Jeollabuk-do Provinces.



[Song Gi-chang/Honorary Professor, Department of Education, Sookmyung Women's University: "Without schools, economic activities also lose vitality. The decrease in school-age children results in school closures, ultimately leading to regional extinction."]



The number of students enrolling in elementary schools nationwide this year is about 320,000, which is also the lowest level ever.



The absence of first-grade students in elementary schools indicates a possibility of closure within six years.



There are over 360 abandoned closed schools across the country.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



