30% of fathers take parental leave

[Anchor]



Now, we are looking for solutions to the low birth rate issue.



First, let's talk about parental leave.



The percentage of fathers taking parental leave has surpassed 30% for the first time.



The number of male parental leave users has increased ninefold over the past ten years.



This is reporter Jo Ji-hyun.



[Report]



Yoo Dong-hoon returned from parental leave last year and is now encouraging those around him to take parental leave.



[Yoo Dong-hoon/Parental Leave User for 1 Year: "I think it was a life-changing decision. When I returned to the company, I felt it gave me an opportunity to work even more energetically."]



Fathers also feel that the perception of male parental leave has changed.



[Lee Seung-hyun/Parental Leave User for 3 Months: "There used to be a clear distinction between what men should do and what women should do, which made it difficult to take parental leave. But now, I feel that those issues have been largely resolved."]



Last year, 41,000 men took parental leave, accounting for 31.6% of all parental leave users.



Just ten years ago, the number of male parental leave users was less than 5,000, which means it has increased about ninefold.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor reports that the expansion of parental leave benefits to a maximum of 4.5 million won when both parents take leave together has had a positive effect.



[Cho Jeong-sook/Director of Women's Employment Policy, Ministry of Employment and Labor: "I believe that the increased financial support has been a significant incentive for men who found it difficult to take parental leave due to income loss."]



Starting today (Feb. 23), if both parents take parental leave for more than three months, they can use it for up to one year and six months.



Single-parent families and parents of children with severe disabilities can also take leave for up to one year and six months.



The spouse's maternity leave has been extended from 10 days to 20 days, and the maternity leave for premature births has been increased to 100 days.



The work hour reduction system for childcare has also been expanded, allowing it to be used for up to three years for children in sixth grade or up to 12 years old.



This is KBS News, Jo Ji-hyun.



