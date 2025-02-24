News 9

Son Heung-min joins 70-70 club

입력 2025.02.24 (00:05) 수정 2025.02.24 (00:06)

[Anchor]

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has made history once again.

He added two assists, reaching the monumental milestone of 70 goals and 70 assists.

In the history of the Premier League, only 10 players had previously reached the 70-70 club.

This is Lee Jun-hee's report.

[Report]

With a single feint, Son Heung-min turned two defenders into mere dummies, leading to Tottenham's opening goal.

It was a perfect assist, requiring only Brennan Johnson to get his foot on the ball.

This time, Son Heung-min attempted to penetrate inside the penalty box and calmly assisted Brennan Johnson's additional goal with a precise pass.

With Son Heung-min dominating the left flank, Tottenham defeated Ipswich 4-1, achieving their third consecutive league victory.

By adding two more assists, Son Heung-min increased his Premier League career record to 126 goals and 71 assists, officially joining the monumental 70-goal-70-assist club.

The 70-70 club includes legends like Ryan Giggs and Steven Gerrard, and only 10 players have reached this milestone in the 33-year history of the Premier League.

Son Heung-min proudly becomes the 11th member of the 70-70 club, a feat that even the likes of David Beckham, known for his magic right good, and Harry Kane, the Premier League's second all-time scorer, could not achieve.

As much as he excels in scoring, Son Heung-min's ability to assist has also earned him praise from his teammates.

[Brennan Johnson/Tottenham Hotspur: "When Sonny gets into that moments where it's easy to feel the pressure, he stays so cool and a great pick out. And I was just happy to be with Sonny. For example, he's just as good on his left as he is with his right. So once he shifts it to his left, I know I have to be there because the ball's going to be in the right position."]

Having surpassed 10 years in the Premier League, Son Heung-min is etching his name in the history of world football beyond Asia.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

이준희
이준희 기자

기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

