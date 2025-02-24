News 9

Factory fires at Yongin and Siheung

입력 2025.02.24 (00:05)

[Anchor]

Today (Feb. 23) afternoon, fires broke out at factories in Yongin and Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

There were also a series of traffic accidents, and reporter Lee Soo-min brings us the weekend incident news.

[Report]

[“Is the factory on fire?”]

Black smoke was visible from a distance, covering the blue sky.

The fire at a stationery adhesive manufacturing factory started around 1:40 PM today.

When the fire broke out, two factory workers evacuated, and it has been confirmed that there were no injuries.

As the fire spread to nearby hills, the fire department issued a Level 1 response, deploying all personnel from the local fire station.

Subsequently, three helicopters were deployed, and the large flames were brought under control within an hour.

At the time of the fire, the black smoke spread, leading to over 100 emergency calls to 119 from nearby areas.

Around 4:20 PM, another fire broke out at a factory building in Anhyun-dong, Siheung City, Gyeonggi Province.

The large flames were extinguished within 45 minutes, and fortunately, there were no injuries.

Traffic accidents also occurred one after another.

Around 5:10 AM today, a taxi collided with a 1-ton cargo truck on the Gangbyeonbuk-ro heading towards Ilsan in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, injuring the cargo truck driver who was taken to the hospital.

Additionally, around 8:45 AM, an SUV making a left turn on a green light at an intersection in Seo-gu, Incheon, collided with an oncoming passenger car.

Meanwhile, around 3:50 AM, a fire broke out on the third floor of a three-story multi-family house in Gwonseon-gu, Suwon City, Gyeonggi Province.

This fire resulted in the death of a woman in her 20s living there, and a man in his 20s was also injured on his face and other areas and is receiving treatment at the hospital.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

