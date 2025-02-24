News 9

Citizens opt for indoor activities

[Anchor]

As the last cold wave of winter hits, sub-zero temperatures have continued throughout the weekend.

Citizens have gathered indoors to escape the cold.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim has captured the scenes of weekend outdoor visitors.

[Report]

["One stick, one stick, it becomes a tall mountain~"]

A storytelling teacher calls children with a bright voice.

The children shine with excitement as they sing along.

["A rabbit jumps over~"]

There are many places to read books, but the most comfortable spot is on dad's lap.

Chattering away, they share their thoughts with mom.

[Jang Min-joo/Gwangjin-gu, Seoul: "In winter, it's a bit cold, so there aren't many places to go, and this place is great for kids to read books, so we come here often."]

The library was bustling with families who had come out to escape the biting cold wind.

The children try to soothe their disappointment of not being able to go outside.

[Lee San/Gwangjin-gu, Seoul: "I wanted to go winter fishing last time. But it’s too cold, so I couldn’t. I just read a book about fish."]

In contrast to the crowded indoors, the park was empty.

Even thick coats were not enough to fend off the cold.

Hands turned red from the cold, but riding a bike with a friend was still enjoyable.

[Kim Yeon-ji/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "The weather is getting better this week, so I thought today would be okay."]

[Yoo Da-bin/Seongdong-gu, Seoul: "I haven't been out much recently, so I thought I might gain weight and decided to exercise, but it's so cold."]

On the last weekend of February, the weather was clear nationwide, but the cold continued.

The cold wave is expected to gradually ease starting tomorrow (Feb. 24) afternoon, and by Tuesday, temperatures are expected to return to normal, signaling the arrival of spring.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

