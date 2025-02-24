NK's new, larger drone spotted

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A new unmanned reconnaissance aircraft from North Korea has been captured in satellite images.



It is larger than existing drones, but there are concerns about whether it can be immediately deployed in real combat, as it requires supporting satellite communication technology.



This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.



[Report]



An aircraft resembling an unmanned reconnaissance drone is noticeable at the Panghyon Air Force Base in North Korea.



It looks identical to the 'Saetbyul-4' unveiled by North Korea during the 2023 military parade, but its wingspan has increased from 35m to 40m, making it about 5m longer.



NK Pro, a North Korea specialist media outlet in the U.S., stated that recent images taken by a private satellite company suggest it appears to be a new unmanned reconnaissance drone.



The existing 'Saetbyul-4' is very similar to the U.S. high-altitude reconnaissance drone 'Global Hawk,' which North Korea is believed to have copied after illegally obtaining the design through hacking.



The wingspan of the U.S. Global Hawk is 39.8m, and this new unmanned reconnaissance aircraft seems to have followed that size.



The Global Hawk can identify objects as small as 0.3m from an altitude of 20km using special high-performance radar and infrared detection equipment.



It can fly for up to 42 hours and has an operational range of about 3,000km, extending beyond the Korean Peninsula.



Generally, as unmanned aircraft increase in size, their operational range and performance improve; however, since satellite and communication technologies must support them, it remains uncertain whether North Korea's new reconnaissance aircraft can be immediately deployed in real combat.



[Lee Hee-woo/Retired Air Force Brigadier General/Drone Company CEO: "In terms of cameras, it is highly likely that they use much outdated technology. Without a satellite communication system, their activities are expected to be very limited."]



Meanwhile, recent reports from Japan's NHK indicate that North Korea has agreed to jointly develop drones with Russia through technological cooperation, suggesting that North Korea may begin mass-producing drones this year.



This is KBS News Jo Hye-jin.



