News 9

NK's new, larger drone spotted

입력 2025.02.24 (00:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A new unmanned reconnaissance aircraft from North Korea has been captured in satellite images.

It is larger than existing drones, but there are concerns about whether it can be immediately deployed in real combat, as it requires supporting satellite communication technology.

This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.

[Report]

An aircraft resembling an unmanned reconnaissance drone is noticeable at the Panghyon Air Force Base in North Korea.

It looks identical to the 'Saetbyul-4' unveiled by North Korea during the 2023 military parade, but its wingspan has increased from 35m to 40m, making it about 5m longer.

NK Pro, a North Korea specialist media outlet in the U.S., stated that recent images taken by a private satellite company suggest it appears to be a new unmanned reconnaissance drone.

The existing 'Saetbyul-4' is very similar to the U.S. high-altitude reconnaissance drone 'Global Hawk,' which North Korea is believed to have copied after illegally obtaining the design through hacking.

The wingspan of the U.S. Global Hawk is 39.8m, and this new unmanned reconnaissance aircraft seems to have followed that size.

The Global Hawk can identify objects as small as 0.3m from an altitude of 20km using special high-performance radar and infrared detection equipment.

It can fly for up to 42 hours and has an operational range of about 3,000km, extending beyond the Korean Peninsula.

Generally, as unmanned aircraft increase in size, their operational range and performance improve; however, since satellite and communication technologies must support them, it remains uncertain whether North Korea's new reconnaissance aircraft can be immediately deployed in real combat.

[Lee Hee-woo/Retired Air Force Brigadier General/Drone Company CEO: "In terms of cameras, it is highly likely that they use much outdated technology. Without a satellite communication system, their activities are expected to be very limited."]

Meanwhile, recent reports from Japan's NHK indicate that North Korea has agreed to jointly develop drones with Russia through technological cooperation, suggesting that North Korea may begin mass-producing drones this year.

This is KBS News Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NK's new, larger drone spotted
    • 입력 2025-02-24 00:05:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

A new unmanned reconnaissance aircraft from North Korea has been captured in satellite images.

It is larger than existing drones, but there are concerns about whether it can be immediately deployed in real combat, as it requires supporting satellite communication technology.

This is Jo Hye-jin reporting.

[Report]

An aircraft resembling an unmanned reconnaissance drone is noticeable at the Panghyon Air Force Base in North Korea.

It looks identical to the 'Saetbyul-4' unveiled by North Korea during the 2023 military parade, but its wingspan has increased from 35m to 40m, making it about 5m longer.

NK Pro, a North Korea specialist media outlet in the U.S., stated that recent images taken by a private satellite company suggest it appears to be a new unmanned reconnaissance drone.

The existing 'Saetbyul-4' is very similar to the U.S. high-altitude reconnaissance drone 'Global Hawk,' which North Korea is believed to have copied after illegally obtaining the design through hacking.

The wingspan of the U.S. Global Hawk is 39.8m, and this new unmanned reconnaissance aircraft seems to have followed that size.

The Global Hawk can identify objects as small as 0.3m from an altitude of 20km using special high-performance radar and infrared detection equipment.

It can fly for up to 42 hours and has an operational range of about 3,000km, extending beyond the Korean Peninsula.

Generally, as unmanned aircraft increase in size, their operational range and performance improve; however, since satellite and communication technologies must support them, it remains uncertain whether North Korea's new reconnaissance aircraft can be immediately deployed in real combat.

[Lee Hee-woo/Retired Air Force Brigadier General/Drone Company CEO: "In terms of cameras, it is highly likely that they use much outdated technology. Without a satellite communication system, their activities are expected to be very limited."]

Meanwhile, recent reports from Japan's NHK indicate that North Korea has agreed to jointly develop drones with Russia through technological cooperation, suggesting that North Korea may begin mass-producing drones this year.

This is KBS News Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

다가온 최후 변론…양측 전략 고심

다가온 최후 변론…양측 전략 고심
국민의힘 “공수처 폐지해야”…<br>“선거용 우클릭”

국민의힘 “공수처 폐지해야”…“선거용 우클릭”
민주 “국민의힘이 버린 보수<br>까지 책임져야”

민주 “국민의힘이 버린 보수까지 책임져야”
“교황 한때 호흡 곤란, 병세<br> 위중”…곳곳에서 ‘쾌유 기원’

“교황 한때 호흡 곤란, 병세 위중”…곳곳에서 ‘쾌유 기원’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.