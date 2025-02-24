Global wishes for Pope's health

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Pope Francis has been hospitalized for nearly ten days due to pneumonia symptoms.



The Vatican officially announced that the Pope's condition was serious at one point, as he experienced difficulty breathing.



Prayers for the Pope's recovery are continuing around the world.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



The face of Pope Francis appeared on the Obelisk, a symbol of Buenos Aires.



This is a message wishing for the recovery of the Pope, who is from this place.



Such prayers are also being offered in the Vatican.



[Peter Lepiarts/Polish believer: "I am literally worried about his state of health. Literally. And I'm just being worried about his health and I hope he will recover."]



At 88 years old, Pope Francis was hospitalized on February 14 in a hospital in Rome due to bronchitis symptoms.



Initially reported to have mild symptoms, he counldn't be discharged quickly. The Vatican, which had been reserved in its comments, later stated that his condition was 'serious' and stated that he had 'not emerged from danger.'



It was reported that the Pope experienced difficulty breathing at one point.



[Sergio Alfieri/Papal physician: "The Pope was infected with various microorganisms and developed pneumonia in both lungs while being in a state where he could hardly walk."]



However, he explained that the Pope he is currently conscious and in a condition to sit in a recliner, and that the treatment is working well.



The Vatican dismissed the possibility of the Pope's resignation, which had been raised by some, as unfounded and unnecessary.



[Salvador Ocasio Soba/Puerto Rican priest: "I pray to the Lord that the Pope recovers quickly so that he can resume his work. We need him."]



The Pope has not been able to preside over the Sunday Angelus for two consecutive weeks, and it seems that we won't be able to attend external activities for the time being.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



