DP on centrist conservatism

[Anchor]



Now, let's move on to the Democratic Party.



They seem to be focusing on promoting the idea of a centrist conservative party.



Leader Lee Jae-myung stated that the Democratic Party should take responsibility for conservative values as well.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Leader Lee Jae-myung, who is advocating for 'centrist conservatism' as the party's identity.



He emphasized that the Democratic Party, as a centrist party, must take responsibility for conservative values as well due to the extreme right-wing nature of the People Power Party.



He proposed a discussion to the ruling party, stating that reducing the highest inheritance tax rate is a tax cut for the ultra-wealthy.



The party is also actively supporting this initiative.



They argued that the orientation towards centrist conservatism is to lay the foundation for national unity politics.



[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Politics is a sensitive responsibility towards the spirit of the times, that is, the trend of the era. The Democratic Party and Leader Lee Jae-myung have been trying to respond to the demands of the times and will continue to do so."]



Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who is part of the non-mainstream faction, also supported the centrist conservative theory, stating that it aims to encompass a broader range of the public.



Alongside this, the Democratic Party has begun serious organizational restructuring with an eye on an early presidential election.



The 'Moksanism National Network,' an external organization of the pro-Lee faction, held its launch ceremony.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I believe we will take the lead in creating a country where we can all eat well and live well together, and I hope you all expect that, right?"]



The national youth organization within the party has also been organizing itself.



They have instructed local party branches to discover regional pledges to reflect in the early presidential election.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has reintroduced the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law, which had been discarded four times, as a permanent special prosecutor law.



They plan to process it in the National Assembly plenary session as early as February 27, but it remains uncertain whether Acting President Choi Sang-mok will appoint a special prosecutor.



This is Lee Hee-yeon from KBS News.



