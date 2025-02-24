News 9

DP on centrist conservatism

입력 2025.02.24 (00:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's move on to the Democratic Party.

They seem to be focusing on promoting the idea of a centrist conservative party.

Leader Lee Jae-myung stated that the Democratic Party should take responsibility for conservative values as well.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Leader Lee Jae-myung, who is advocating for 'centrist conservatism' as the party's identity.

He emphasized that the Democratic Party, as a centrist party, must take responsibility for conservative values as well due to the extreme right-wing nature of the People Power Party.

He proposed a discussion to the ruling party, stating that reducing the highest inheritance tax rate is a tax cut for the ultra-wealthy.

The party is also actively supporting this initiative.

They argued that the orientation towards centrist conservatism is to lay the foundation for national unity politics.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Politics is a sensitive responsibility towards the spirit of the times, that is, the trend of the era. The Democratic Party and Leader Lee Jae-myung have been trying to respond to the demands of the times and will continue to do so."]

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who is part of the non-mainstream faction, also supported the centrist conservative theory, stating that it aims to encompass a broader range of the public.

Alongside this, the Democratic Party has begun serious organizational restructuring with an eye on an early presidential election.

The 'Moksanism National Network,' an external organization of the pro-Lee faction, held its launch ceremony.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I believe we will take the lead in creating a country where we can all eat well and live well together, and I hope you all expect that, right?"]

The national youth organization within the party has also been organizing itself.

They have instructed local party branches to discover regional pledges to reflect in the early presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has reintroduced the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law, which had been discarded four times, as a permanent special prosecutor law.

They plan to process it in the National Assembly plenary session as early as February 27, but it remains uncertain whether Acting President Choi Sang-mok will appoint a special prosecutor.

This is Lee Hee-yeon from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP on centrist conservatism
    • 입력 2025-02-24 00:05:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's move on to the Democratic Party.

They seem to be focusing on promoting the idea of a centrist conservative party.

Leader Lee Jae-myung stated that the Democratic Party should take responsibility for conservative values as well.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

Leader Lee Jae-myung, who is advocating for 'centrist conservatism' as the party's identity.

He emphasized that the Democratic Party, as a centrist party, must take responsibility for conservative values as well due to the extreme right-wing nature of the People Power Party.

He proposed a discussion to the ruling party, stating that reducing the highest inheritance tax rate is a tax cut for the ultra-wealthy.

The party is also actively supporting this initiative.

They argued that the orientation towards centrist conservatism is to lay the foundation for national unity politics.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "Politics is a sensitive responsibility towards the spirit of the times, that is, the trend of the era. The Democratic Party and Leader Lee Jae-myung have been trying to respond to the demands of the times and will continue to do so."]

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who is part of the non-mainstream faction, also supported the centrist conservative theory, stating that it aims to encompass a broader range of the public.

Alongside this, the Democratic Party has begun serious organizational restructuring with an eye on an early presidential election.

The 'Moksanism National Network,' an external organization of the pro-Lee faction, held its launch ceremony.

[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "I believe we will take the lead in creating a country where we can all eat well and live well together, and I hope you all expect that, right?"]

The national youth organization within the party has also been organizing itself.

They have instructed local party branches to discover regional pledges to reflect in the early presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has reintroduced the Kim Keon-hee special prosecutor law, which had been discarded four times, as a permanent special prosecutor law.

They plan to process it in the National Assembly plenary session as early as February 27, but it remains uncertain whether Acting President Choi Sang-mok will appoint a special prosecutor.

This is Lee Hee-yeon from KBS News.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

다가온 최후 변론…양측 전략 고심

다가온 최후 변론…양측 전략 고심
국민의힘 “공수처 폐지해야”…<br>“선거용 우클릭”

국민의힘 “공수처 폐지해야”…“선거용 우클릭”
민주 “국민의힘이 버린 보수<br>까지 책임져야”

민주 “국민의힘이 버린 보수까지 책임져야”
“교황 한때 호흡 곤란, 병세<br> 위중”…곳곳에서 ‘쾌유 기원’

“교황 한때 호흡 곤란, 병세 위중”…곳곳에서 ‘쾌유 기원’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.