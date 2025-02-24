News 9

PPP calls for abolition of CIO

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the movements in the political arena.

First, the ruling party.

The People Power Party has repeatedly raised allegations regarding the so-called warrant shopping by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

They have called for the abolition of the CIO.

Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.

[Report]

"The warrant shopping by the CIO has been revealed as a fact."

The People Power Party has continued its criticism of the CIO for three consecutive days.

They stated that a fraudulent investigation akin to a conspiracy was conducted and that they would hold those responsible accountable.

[Kwon Seong-dong/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: "Was the venue changed to the Western District Court because the judges from the Korean Law Research Society are stationed there? The CIO, which is at the center of this fraudulent investigation, must be abolished immediately."]

They also criticized the Constitutional Court for abandoning its political neutrality and siding with the Democratic Party's fraudulent impeachment.

They emphasized that they would pursue judicial reform to break the cartel of the 'Korean Law Research Society'.

While they claimed that the Democratic Party's 'rightward shift' is merely electioneering, voices of caution continued.

They dismissed the claim by Representative Lee Jae-myung that expanding inheritance tax deductions and lowering the highest tax rate to protect small and medium-sized enterprises and jobs is a 'national fraud'.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon also stated that a fundamental overhaul of the inheritance tax is necessary, considering the rise in asset prices.

Meanwhile, Congressman Ahn Cheol-soo declared an effective challenge for the presidency, stating that he would achieve a change in the era by reducing administrative and legislative powers.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: "We must move beyond extreme political strife and conflict towards integration. We must complete the transition of the era."]

Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party and a potential candidate for the presidency from the pro-government camp, criticized Representative Lee's 'centrist conservatism', saying it is like "changing lanes without signaling."

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

