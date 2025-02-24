News 9

Conflicting claims in Yoon's trial

[Anchor]

Over ten rounds of arguments, testimonies varied for each case.

Key witnesses also remained silent at times.

After the final arguments, the constitutional justices are expected to hold a deliberation to gather their opinions.

What are the key issues that will determine whether the impeachment is upheld or dismissed? Reporter Kim Young-hoon has examined this.

[Report]

The issue that heated up the impeachment trial the most was indeed the 'arrest list'.

Former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won was the only one to appear twice, strongly asserting the authenticity of the notes containing the list.

[Hong Jang-won/Former First Deputy Director of NIS/10th argument on Feb. 20: "I think it was a great relief that I had my aide make a clean copy of it. If I had kept it to myself and written it alone, who would believe me?"]

On the other hand, NIS Director Cho Tae-yong raised doubts about its credibility.

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director/8th argument on Feb. 13: "At 11:06, Deputy Director Hong Jang-won was not there (at the NIS Director's residence), but in his office at the headquarters. Ultimately, there are four different notes."]

There were also conflicting statements regarding whether President Yoon blocked the passage of the resolution to lift the martial law.

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander/6th argument on Feb. 6: "(President Yoon said,) go inside and pull them out quickly. I thought naturally that he meant to pull out members of the National Assembly."]

[Kim Hyun-tae/707 Special Task Force Leader/6th argument on Feb. 6: "There was no order to pull them out from former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun, and as far as I remember, even if there was, it wouldn't have worked."]

To declare martial law, a cabinet meeting must be held, but the Prime Minister and the Minister's statements differed.

[Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/10th argument on Feb. 20: "It was different from a regular cabinet meeting, and I think there were both formal and substantive flaws."]

[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/7th argument on Feb. 11: "If it wasn't a cabinet meeting, then why did the President wait nearly 30 minutes to declare emergency martial law until 11 people arrived?"]

Meanwhile, key witnesses to determine whether there were orders for the arrest of politicians or the blockade of the National Assembly avoided mentioning it due to ongoing criminal trials.

[Lee Jin-woo/Former Capital Defense Commander/5th argument on Feb. 4: "I will not answer. This part is a matter of dispute in my trial."]

However, as the court has accepted the investigation agency's records as evidence, there is also interest in how this will impact the case.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

