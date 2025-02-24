Ulsan HD FC defeats Daejeon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The defending champion of the K League 1, Ulsan HD FC, secured a victory against Daejeon Hana Citizen with a decisive goal from their new striker, Heo Yul, just two matches into the season.



Heo Yul, who brought victory to the team, made an impression not only with his goal but also with his goal celebration.



Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



Ulsan, who lost to the promoted team FC Anyang in their opening match, was different this time.



They shook the Daejeon's net just 7 minutes into the first half.



A quick cross from Eom Won-sang was exchanged between Yoon Jae-seok and Bojanic on the opposite side, finishing with a left-footed shot.



Maintaining a one-goal lead, Ulsan got closer to victory when, in the 58th minute, Heo Yul scored the second goal with a header from a free kick situation.



This was Heo Yul's first goal since transferring to Ulsan.



Heo Yul also lifted the spirits of the fans who came to support the team away by showcasing a goal celebration reminiscent of NBA star James Harden's signature move.



Joo Min-kyu, who transferred from Ulsan to Daejeon, struggled under pressure throughout the match and only managed two shots towards the end of the second half.



With goals from Yoon Jae-seok and Heo Yul, Ulsan defeated Daejeon and achieved victory just two matches into the season.



[Heo Yul/Ulsan HD: "(After the first match loss) my pride was hurt a lot, and everyone, including the coach and players, prepared very eagerly. I will continue to strive to show performance worthy of a striker for Ulsan HD."]



Gangwon FC defeated Pohang Steelers with consecutive goals from Lee Ji-ho, while Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Gwangju FC ended in a draw.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



