[Anchor]



The Chinese animation 'Ne Zha 2' has topped the global box office for animated films, thanks to a surge in popularity within its home country.



It has been praised for capturing the 'sentiment of the times' that resonates with weary office workers, and China's unique patriotism is also cited as a key to its success.



Kim Min-jung from Beijing reports.



[Report]



The protagonist of this Chinese animation, inspired by the mythological hero 'Ne Zha', is a boy with a rebellious and defiant demeanor.



He challenges the world under the order created by a villain who pretends to be righteous, where the villain's subordinates strive for recognition, but are ultimately just being used.



Viewers see reflections of themselves, their workplaces, and their bosses in the characters of the film, leading to a flood of parodies.



[Chinese parody video: "I will work if I want to, and I won't if I don't!"]



The reality in China, where even after overcoming employment difficulties, workers face long hours with low wages, is encapsulated in the 'sentiment of the times' that the film portrays, which is considered a primary reason for its success.



The order created by the villain is also interpreted as 'American hegemony', and the film is seen as an 'anti-American code' where a Chinese hero overturns it.



With 'empathy' combined with 'patriotism', the film has set new box office records in China, ranking first among all animated films globally and within the top ten of all films.



China claims to have proven the 'soft power' of its culture.



[Chinese SNS video: "Many domestic companies are organizing group viewings to make 'Ne Zha 2' the number one in the world."]



The film has now begun screening overseas, including in North America.



The recently released American film 'Captain America 4' is struggling to perform well in China.



Some are even calling for a boycott while comparing it to 'Ne Zha 2', indicating a wave of patriotism in culture as well.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



