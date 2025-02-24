News 9

Man Utd barely manages a draw

[Anchor]

Manchester United barely managed to draw against Everton.

They have not been able to escape their recent slump. Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.

[Report]

Manchester United, who went on an away match against Everton, conceded the first goal in the 19th minute of the first half.

The ball was not cleared properly in front of the goal, and during the confusion, they allowed Beto to score.

Then, in the 33rd minute of the first half, they conceded an additional goal to Doucouré.

Everton's manager David Moyes, who has experience managing Manchester United, clenched his fists in celebration.

Manchester United, showing frustrating attacks, found a breakthrough through set pieces in the second half.

Fernandes scored a fantastic free kick in the 27th minute of the second half to pull one back.

Eight minutes later, during another set piece opportunity, Ugarte scored a valuable equalizer.

Manchester United, who drew 2-2, has not won in the league for three matches and remains in 15th place.

OnFebruary 15, Brighton's Japanese player Mitoma showcased fantastic ball control and a curling shot against Chelsea.

Today, in the match against Southampton, he earned praise for his explosive dribbling and a clever lob shot.

Although the defender pulled his jersey twice, they could not stop Mitoma's signature quick sprint.

Brighton won decisively with a score of 4-0.

Wolverhampton, in 17th place and missing Hwang Hee-chan due to injury, secured a valuable three points by defeating Bournemouth 1-0.

This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.

