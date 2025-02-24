Tanzanian wins Daegu Marathon

동영상 고정 취소

At the Daegu Marathon, the largest marathon event in the country with over 40,000 participants, Tanzania's Gebriel Gay achieved a thrilling comeback victory.



Gay entered the Daegu Stadium in second place, behind Ethiopia's Addisu Gobena, but quickly overtook Gobena to take the lead.



Gay recorded a time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 20 seconds, finishing just 2 seconds ahead of Gobena, winning the event with a new record and receiving a prize of $130,000.



