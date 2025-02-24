News 9

Kim Hye-seong plays shortstop

[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong of the LA Dodgers in Major League Baseball made a surprise appearance as a shortstop instead of his main position, second base.

This aligns with the Dodgers' development policy that seeks multi-position players, and there are suggestions that he may play center field in the next game.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

In the second exhibition game of the Major League, Kim Hye-seong appeared at the unfamiliar position of shortstop.

He has primarily played second base for the past three years, with only eight appearances at shortstop, making it an unfamiliar position for him.

In addition to the unfamiliarity, he made an error when a strong hit of 170km came his way in the first inning.

Although the start was shaky, he showed potential by handling a difficult play in the third inning.

His quick speed, wide defensive range, and accurate throws all contributed to strong defense.

However, he still struggled at the plate against Major League pitchers.

In his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning, he struck out swinging.

He came to bat two more times but made outs each time with fly balls to the outfield.

Manager David Roberts stated in an interview with local media that he plans to use Kim Hye-seong as a center fielder in the next game.

Like most of the Dodgers' defense, which handles multiple positions, Kim Hye-seong is also facing the challenge of developing various defensive skills.

Lee Jung-hoo made a hit by attacking the first pitch in his first at-bat of the exhibition game.

This is KBS News, Han Seong-yoon.

