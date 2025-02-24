[News Today] ALL EYES ON YOON’S FINAL ARGUMENTS

[LEAD]

Tomorrow concludes the impeachment hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Both sides are gearing up for the final arguments and closing statements. As the trial wraps up, all eyes are on what will be revealed in President Yoon's 'final statement'.



[REPORT]

Throughout the impeachment trial, President Yoon Suk Yeol has asserted that although he declared martial law, its actual impact was insignificant.



He claims he declared it as a warning.



Yoon Suk Yeol / President (Feb. 4)

Nothing happened in reality, so arguing about who gave or received instructions is like chasing the moon's shadow on a lake.



The National Assembly has stressed that Yoon attempted to infiltrate the parliament and the National Election Commission, which are both constitutional institutions, and that conditions for martial law declaration were not justified.



Jung Chung-rae/ Nat'l Assembly Impeachment Team (Feb. 20)

There is a barrage of evidence to support Yoon's dismissal. All preconditions for his ousting have been met.



With both sides vehemently defending their stances, the spotlight now is on the closing arguments that each side's representatives will be allowed to make within two hours.



The judges have promised to let the president and the head of the parliamentary impeachment panel, Jung Chung-rae, to make their closing remarks without a time limit. Therefore, what they will say and how well they will be able to present their arguments is of paramount importance.



When former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye were undergoing impeachment trials, they did not make any remarks in court personally, but President Yoon has participated in court hearings proactively so far, which points to the high likelihood of him making a long final statement.



This is why all eyes are now on what Yoon will say at the final court hearing.



After the final hearing, the Constitutional Court judges will begin deliberation. In the late Roh Moo-hyun's case, it took two weeks and in Park Geun-hye's case 11 days to issue final verdicts.



Therefore, the judges are expected to issue their verdict for Yoon around mid-March.