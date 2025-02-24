[News Today] DIFFERING TESTIMONIES IN HEARINGS

News Today

입력 2025.02.24 (17:08) 수정 2025.02.24 (17:10)

[LEAD]
The impeachment hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol is nearing its end, and all eyes are now on the Constitutional Court's decision. After intense debates between the President's team and the National Assembly, the question remains. Whose testimony will the justices find more credible? Here's more.

[REPORT]
The hottest issue in the impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol is whether or not the so-called 'arrest list' exists.

Hong Jang-won, former First Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service, is the only one who appeared in court hearings twice as a witness. He strongly asserted that his statement on the existence of the list is reliable.

Hong Jang-won / Former 1st deputy director, NIS (Feb. 20)
I'm glad I had my aide write it. If I had kept and written it alone, who would have believed me?

However, NIS Director Cho Tae-yong raised questions about the reliability of the list.

Cho Tae-yong / Director, NIS (Feb.13)
At 11:06 p.m., Hong was in his office, not the NIS director's residence, suggesting there were four versions of the memo.

There were contradicting testimonies regarding whether or not the president blocked the approval of a parliamentary resolution requiring martial law to be lifted.

Kwak Jong-keun / Former Special Warfare Commander (Feb. 6)
President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered to pull out those inside. Naturally I thought it meant lawmakers.

Kim Hyun-tae/ 707th Special Missions Group (Feb. 6)
There was no order from former Commander Kwak to pull out them. Even if there were such an order, it would have not been realized.

Martial law can be declared only after a review by a Cabinet meeting. But the prime minister and the former interior minister made conflicting statements on the procedural issue.

Han Duck-soo / Prime Minister (Feb. 20)
It was not a usual Cabinet meeting and had procedural, substantive flaws.

Lee Sang-min / Former Interior Minister (Feb. 11)
If it wasn’t Cabinet meeting, why would the president wait 30 minutes for 11 members before declaring martial law?

But those who are regarded as key witnesses for revealing whether or not Yoon ordered the arrest of politicians and closure of the National Assembly declined to comment, noting criminal trials against them.

Lee Jin-woo/ Former chief of Capital Defense Command (Feb. 4)
I will not give an answer on this issue, which can affect my trial.

The court has decided to adopt investigators' reports as evidence. Eyes are on what impact this decision will have on the trial.

