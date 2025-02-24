News Today

[News Today] NEW N.KOREAN UAV DETECTED

입력 2025.02.24 (17:09) 수정 2025.02.24 (17:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Satellite images have revealed a new development in North Korea. The regime has created an unmanned drone, closely modeled on the U.S. Global Hawk. This new drone is larger than previous models. Experts note, however, that despite its advanced capabilities, it's still uncertain when this drone will be ready for deployment.

[REPORT]
At North Korea's Panghyon Airfield, an aircraft looking like an unmanned reconnaissance plane can be seen.

Its exterior appears to be similar to the Saetbyol-4, which North Korea unveiled in a military parade in 2023. But its wings are measured to be 40 meters, about five meters longer than Saetbyol's 35 meters.

NK Pro, a U.S.-based agency specializing in North Korean affairs, says that it appears to be a new unmanned recon aerial vehicle, based on analysis of recent imagery taken by a private satellite company.

The Saetbyol-4 strikingly resembles America's RQ-4 Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned surveillance drone.

The North is known to have copied the U.S. drone through various means including having its hackers steal design data.

The wings of the Global Hawk are measured at 39.8 meters. So it appears that the newest North Korean unmanned recon plane is even as large as the American drone.

Equipped with special high-performance radar and infrared detection equipment, the Global Hawk is capable of distinguishing objects on the ground as small as 30 centimeters at an altitude of 20 kilometers.

It can also fly in the air for up to 42 hours with an operation range of 3,000 kilometers, which is wider than the Korean Peninsula.

Usually, a larger drone requires a wider operation range and functional improvement, which should be backed by advanced satellite and communication technologies. So it remains unclear if the new North Korean UAV can be deployed for actual use.

Lee Hee-woo/ Retired Air Force Brigadier General
It is highly likely that N. Korea uses underperforming cameras. The lack of a satellite communication system presents limits to the UAV's operations.

Japan's NHK recently reported that the North and Russia have reached an agreement under which Pyongyang receives technical support from Moscow to co-develop drones. The Japanese broadcaster predicted that North Korea will likely begin mass-producing drones this year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NEW N.KOREAN UAV DETECTED
    • 입력 2025-02-24 17:09:17
    • 수정2025-02-24 17:11:12
    News Today

[LEAD]
Satellite images have revealed a new development in North Korea. The regime has created an unmanned drone, closely modeled on the U.S. Global Hawk. This new drone is larger than previous models. Experts note, however, that despite its advanced capabilities, it's still uncertain when this drone will be ready for deployment.

[REPORT]
At North Korea's Panghyon Airfield, an aircraft looking like an unmanned reconnaissance plane can be seen.

Its exterior appears to be similar to the Saetbyol-4, which North Korea unveiled in a military parade in 2023. But its wings are measured to be 40 meters, about five meters longer than Saetbyol's 35 meters.

NK Pro, a U.S.-based agency specializing in North Korean affairs, says that it appears to be a new unmanned recon aerial vehicle, based on analysis of recent imagery taken by a private satellite company.

The Saetbyol-4 strikingly resembles America's RQ-4 Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned surveillance drone.

The North is known to have copied the U.S. drone through various means including having its hackers steal design data.

The wings of the Global Hawk are measured at 39.8 meters. So it appears that the newest North Korean unmanned recon plane is even as large as the American drone.

Equipped with special high-performance radar and infrared detection equipment, the Global Hawk is capable of distinguishing objects on the ground as small as 30 centimeters at an altitude of 20 kilometers.

It can also fly in the air for up to 42 hours with an operation range of 3,000 kilometers, which is wider than the Korean Peninsula.

Usually, a larger drone requires a wider operation range and functional improvement, which should be backed by advanced satellite and communication technologies. So it remains unclear if the new North Korean UAV can be deployed for actual use.

Lee Hee-woo/ Retired Air Force Brigadier General
It is highly likely that N. Korea uses underperforming cameras. The lack of a satellite communication system presents limits to the UAV's operations.

Japan's NHK recently reported that the North and Russia have reached an agreement under which Pyongyang receives technical support from Moscow to co-develop drones. The Japanese broadcaster predicted that North Korea will likely begin mass-producing drones this year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘주주에 대한 이사 충실의무’ 상법 개정안<br> 법사위 소위 통과

[속보] ‘주주에 대한 이사 충실의무’ 상법 개정안 법사위 소위 통과
여야정, 연금개혁 실무회의<br>…‘소득대체율’ 이견 계속

여야정, 연금개혁 실무회의…‘소득대체율’ 이견 계속
명태균 “홍준표 복당 위해 김종인과 독대 주선”…민주당, 녹취록 공개

명태균 “홍준표 복당 위해 김종인과 독대 주선”…민주당, 녹취록 공개
[단독] ‘북한군 포로’ 한국 올 수 있을까?…‘우크라 대표단’ 답변은?

[단독] ‘북한군 포로’ 한국 올 수 있을까?…‘우크라 대표단’ 답변은?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.