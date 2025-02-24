[News Today] NEW N.KOREAN UAV DETECTED

[LEAD]

Satellite images have revealed a new development in North Korea. The regime has created an unmanned drone, closely modeled on the U.S. Global Hawk. This new drone is larger than previous models. Experts note, however, that despite its advanced capabilities, it's still uncertain when this drone will be ready for deployment.



[REPORT]

At North Korea's Panghyon Airfield, an aircraft looking like an unmanned reconnaissance plane can be seen.



Its exterior appears to be similar to the Saetbyol-4, which North Korea unveiled in a military parade in 2023. But its wings are measured to be 40 meters, about five meters longer than Saetbyol's 35 meters.



NK Pro, a U.S.-based agency specializing in North Korean affairs, says that it appears to be a new unmanned recon aerial vehicle, based on analysis of recent imagery taken by a private satellite company.



The Saetbyol-4 strikingly resembles America's RQ-4 Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned surveillance drone.



The North is known to have copied the U.S. drone through various means including having its hackers steal design data.



The wings of the Global Hawk are measured at 39.8 meters. So it appears that the newest North Korean unmanned recon plane is even as large as the American drone.



Equipped with special high-performance radar and infrared detection equipment, the Global Hawk is capable of distinguishing objects on the ground as small as 30 centimeters at an altitude of 20 kilometers.



It can also fly in the air for up to 42 hours with an operation range of 3,000 kilometers, which is wider than the Korean Peninsula.



Usually, a larger drone requires a wider operation range and functional improvement, which should be backed by advanced satellite and communication technologies. So it remains unclear if the new North Korean UAV can be deployed for actual use.



Lee Hee-woo/ Retired Air Force Brigadier General

It is highly likely that N. Korea uses underperforming cameras. The lack of a satellite communication system presents limits to the UAV's operations.



Japan's NHK recently reported that the North and Russia have reached an agreement under which Pyongyang receives technical support from Moscow to co-develop drones. The Japanese broadcaster predicted that North Korea will likely begin mass-producing drones this year.