[News Today] MORE MEN TAKE PARENTAL LEAVE

[LEAD]

Last year, three in ten parental leave takers were men. This marks the first time the proportion of male parental leave users exceeded 30%. Over the past decade, the number of men taking parental leave has increased nearly ninefold.



[REPORT]

Since returning to work from his parental leave last year, this man has been recommending that others also take parental leave.



Yoo Dong-hoon / Took 1-year parental leave

It was a life-changing decision for me. I felt motivated to work harder after I came back.



Fathers now feel that perceptions of men taking parental leave have changed.



Lee Seung-hyun / Took 3-month parental leave

Because of social bias about what men and women should do, there used to be difficulties in the past, but nowadays they seem to be less severe.



Last year some 41,000 men took parental leave, accounting for 31.6% of all workers who used parental leave.



The number of men taking parental leave has surged by about ninefold from 10 years ago, when it was fewer than 5,000.



The labor ministry attributes the increase to more subsidies. They were expanded last year to up to 4.5 million won. or around 3,100 dollars, when both parents took parental leave.



Cho Jung-sook / Ministry of Employment and Labor

It was a decisive factor in encouraging men to take parental leave without worrying about a loss of income.



As of Sunday, if both parents take parental leave of over three months, they can take a combined leave of up to one and a half years.



Single parents and parents of children with severe disabilities are also eligible for parental leave of up to one and a half years.



Husbands are eligible for paternity leaves lasting between 10 and 20 days. Those who have premature babies can take a leave of up to 100 days around the child's birth.



Parents are also allowed to work shorter hours for up to three years until their children turn 12 years old.