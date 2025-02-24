News Today

[News Today] RECORD NUMBER OF SCHOOL CLOSURES

[LEAD]
This year, a troubling trend unfolds as nearly 49 schools across the nation are set to close. Severe decline in birthrates is the cause. But what's even more alarming is that, around 180 elementary schools had no new students, completely skipping entrance ceremonies.

[REPORT]
This elementary school in Hongcheon, Gangwon-do Province will close down next month. The school has a proud history of over 80 years, but there were only two students in the entire school last year.

Those students will transfer to another school starting in March.

The number of school closures nationwide had fallen slightly since it reached 33 in 2020. But the figures spiked recording 33 last year and 49 this year.

To be closed this year are thirty-eight elementary schools, eight middle schools, and three high schools.

By province, Jeollanam-do Province has the highest number of school closures with ten, followed by Chungcheongnam-do, Jeollabuk-do and Gangwon-do Provinces.

Not a single school will close in Seoul this year, but even Gyeonggi-do Province with a growing population stands to see six schools shut down.

The number of elementary schools with no new students has increased from 112 schools in 2024 to approximately 180 this year.

The issue of seemingly imminent extinction of rural communities was prominent in the Gyeongbuk, Jeonnam and Jeonbuk regions.

Song Ki-chang/ Prof. Emeritus, Sookmyung Women's Univ.
When there's no school, there are less economic activities. Fewer school age children lead to school closures and community extinctions.

The number of students entering elementary school this year is at a record low of some 320,000.

Having no first graders in an elementary school means that there's a high possibility that the school would close within six years.

About 360 closed schools nationwide are left abandoned to become eyesores.

