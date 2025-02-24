[News Today] DRIED SEA LAVER PRICES SPIKE

[LEAD]

Dried sea laver prices in South Korea have soared over the past year. At the source, production has spiked, causing prices to plummet and forcing fishermen to discard excess. Yet, consumer prices remain high. We have the details.



[REPORT]

Lee Ji-yeon has been running a gimbap diner for 10 years. She buys a box of dried laver from a wholesaler once a month.



The price used to be 540,000 won, or 375 U.S. dollars per box, two years ago. This year, it is 1.2 million won, or nearly 835 dollars. That's an increase of more than two fold.



Lee Ji-yeon/ Gimbap Diner Owner

Laver and raw ingredients prices have risen so much I hardly make a profit. I’m unsure if I can keep the store open.



But surprisingly, 6,000 tons of raw sea laver were discarded last month.



Sea temperatures appropriate for growing laver in the Jeollanamdo and Chungcheongnamdo areas of Korea caused laver production to increase rapidly. But sea laver processors were incapable of handling the larger amount.



Raw sea laver cannot be kept in storage, so they must be thrown away if not processed immediately.



Consequently, the price of raw sea laver at the production bases plunged to just half the previous level but the retail price of dried sea laver spiked more than 40%.



Jo Mun-seong/ Jindo-gun County Fisheries Co-op.

Labor costs are rising, but we can't afford oil or labor expenses. Fishermen are in great difficulty.



As the prices of dried sea laver spiked and export increased last year, the government allowed the construction of new sea laver farms the size of 3,800 football pitches.



The farming area expanded by about 4.2%, but the problem is that production forecasts were inaccurate.



Choi Bong-hak/ Chair, Korea Laver Industry Association

Accurate forecasts should be made in regards to our production, export amount and local demands.



The government says prices would stablize by the end of this month since there's a time gap before the production prices of dried sea laver are reflected in the retail prices.





