[News Today] SHORT FORM DRAMAS ALL THE RAGE

입력 2025.02.24 (17:10)

[LEAD]
On social media today, short-form videos of one to two minutes are all the rage. These quick hits are especially popular with the MZ generation, who find longer dramas and films a stretch. Riding this trend, 'short form dramas' have emerged as a hot new genre in the content market.

[REPORT]
"Even though I make a living on literature, I don't want to read this kind of text. Let's break up."

A forty-year-old publishing editor gets dumped via text message the day before he confessed his feelings.

"So pathetic!"

The drama ends with the man confronting the woman.

This is what's called a 'short form drama' where a range of emotions and the entire narrative are compressed into just two minutes.

Since such shows are made specifically for smartphones, they are shot differently and acting and directions differ from conventional dramas.

Lee Dong-gun/ Lead Actor in Short Form Drama
There's a limit to how much I can move sideways.

It's quite confusing even for a veteran actor with 26 years of experience under his belt.

Lee Dong-gun/ Role of Lee Moo-gae
It was hard to imagine shooting and making contents just for mobile phones. I had a lot of questions. Do I have to change the way I act?

The global short form contents market in 2024 reached about 52 trillion won, or over 36 billion U.S. dollars.

High viewer immersion for a short time is believed to have attracted the younger generation.

Lee Jung-sub/ Short Form Drama Director
Viewers tend to watch shorter and more stimulating videos. They are watching more videos on their mobile phones.

As the culture of quickly consuming short videos becomes a major trend, various platforms are pairing up with numerous countries including China and Japan to enter the global market.

It remains to be seen whether short form videos will become a new driving force for Korean contents.

