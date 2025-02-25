News 9

U.S. demands mineral deal

[Anchor]

As you just heard, the atmosphere surrounding the peace negotiations is flowing differently from Ukraine's intentions.

The Trump administration is demanding an agreement that gives the U.S. a stake in Ukraine's natural resources, putting Ukraine in a difficult position to refuse.

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.

[Report]

Despite criticism of exploitative negotiations, the mineral agreement talks between the U.S. and Ukraine are in the final stages.

The U.S. insists that both sides will make small concessions and sign the agreement within this week.

[Steve Witkoff/U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East: "...realizes that we have done so much and that agreement belongs being signed and I think you'll see it signed this week."]

According to the New York Times, the draft agreement presented to Ukraine includes provisions to transfer half of the revenues from natural resources such as minerals and crude oil, as well as infrastructure like ports, to the U.S.

The U.S. intends to take these imports until it recoups the $500 billion it claims to have supported Ukraine over the past three years, which is about 720 trillion won.

The security guarantees that Ukraine hopes for from the U.S. are not specifically included in the agreement, and Ukraine, cornered, seems to be reluctantly accepting the terms.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/President of Ukraine: "And they will not cancel or stop or freeze any support, especially military support, to Ukraine. It is crucial for us.]

President Zelensky, who has insisted on NATO membership for security, has also engaged in public relations, suggesting he could resign if NATO membership is achieved, but this issue does not seem to be on the negotiation table between the U.S. and Russia.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

