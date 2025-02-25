Ukraine fears Russian re-invasion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The people of Ukraine are living in fear, not knowing when missiles and bombs will fall above their heads.



Let's connect to Ukraine to hear what they are thinking right now.



Today (Feb. 24), we will meet Ms. Tetiana, who has been teaching Korean in Kyiv and serving as a bridge between the two countries, and is reporting local news as a KBS correspondent.



Ms. Tetiana, I hesitate to even ask how you are doing?



What does the past three years of being caught up in war mean for the people of Ukraine?



[Response]



Even before Russia's invasion in 2022, the people of Ukraine felt a threat to their lives and the existence of Ukraine as a nation for at least 11 years, since Russia forcibly took Crimea.



The past three years have been filled with even more fear, anger, and worry.



My grandparents live in the north, and the first month of the Russian invasion is a period I would rather not remember.



Even my dog trembles at the sound of drones flying at night.



Thinking about that makes me so angry that I clench my teeth.



[Anchor]



Currently, peace negotiations are being led by the United States.



However, Ukraine is not participating in the negotiations.



What are your thoughts on this?



[Response]



Trump's statement that President Zelensky does not need to be at the negotiation table is nonsense.



We are the victims of this war and are defending ourselves.



It is also absurd for him to say that we could have ended the war long ago if we had not continued to defend ourselves.



It's like siding with a husband who beats his wife for no reason.



Russia intentionally invaded our country, and hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians have died, with many more injured.



The people of Ukraine cannot understand peace negotiations that exclude Ukraine.



We have a government, and we should not just be subjects in this negotiation process but at the center of it.



[Anchor]



Looking at the U.S. peace proposal, there is a suggestion to make the current front line the new border.



This means giving up 20% of Ukrainian territory to Russia. What is the opinion of the Ukrainian people on this?



[Response]



According to a public opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in December, about 50% of Ukrainians still believe that we should not give up any territory.



While this is a decrease compared to before, it cannot be said that the majority think that a ceasefire is the top priority even if it means giving up land.



And this also depends on the conditions for peace, particularly whether Ukraine will join the European Union and NATO.



[Anchor]



Even if this war ends, there is a fear that Russia will invade again, right?



[Response]



It is not fear; it is certainty.



We cannot trust Russia.



Even if a ceasefire or peace is achieved now, they could invade again, and if we cannot hold them out, they will surely invade Europe as well.



It seems that the situation where we cannot defend our country by ourselves will continue for the time being, so I hope that European countries on the same continent will actively engage in the battlefield.



[Anchor]



What does Ukraine truly hope for when it comes to the end of the war?



[Response]



It is to regain the occupied lands and maintain the territory as it was before Russia took Crimea in 2014.



And to make Russia abandon its imperialistic and dominant mindset and to escape from the fear of military invasion.



[Anchor]



Thank you for your words today, Ms. Tetiana.



