NK gains modern warfare experience

[Anchor]



Ukrainian officials reported that the North Korean military mobilized for this war is continuously evolving as it experiences modern warfare.



They stated that the issue of the repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war is likely to be more politically significant.



Marking the third anniversary of the war, KBS reporter Kim Kyung-jin conducted an exclusive interview with a Ukrainian delegation visiting South Korea.



[Report]



Gaining and losing ground... On the front lines of a fierce war of attrition, Ukrainian authorities report that half of the Russian ammunition used here is provided by North Korea.



From 170mm self-propelled howitzers to 240mm multiple rocket launchers and KN-23 short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, the battlefield has become a testing ground for North Korean weapons.



The Ukrainian delegation, which visited South Korea to inform about the horrors of war, shared the current status of the North Korean military in an interview with KBS.



They explained that the North Korean military is adapting to modern warfare by learning drone tactics from Russia and that their attack accuracy is also improving.



[Alyona Getmanchuk/Head of Ukrainian Delegation: "What is really threatening is that at the beginning, they were really unprepared. Now they are becoming more and more experienced."]



They also revealed that out of 11,000 North Korean soldiers, 4,000 have been killed or injured, but they are replenishing their troops with about 2,000 new recruits.



Regarding the repatriation of two North Korean prisoners of war captured in Ukraine, they stated that the political aspect is more important than the legal or policy aspects.



They mentioned that, as a personal opinion, if it helps cooperation with South Korea, the repatriation of prisoners could be utilized diplomatically.



[Leonid Litra/Ukrainian Delegation: "There would be considerations of this. I mean strong consideration, because I think that the Ukrainian leadership is very keen to achieve peace."]



The delegation emphasized that if the aggressor does not pay a price and instead receives compensation, other authoritarian regimes will likely carry out similar invasions.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



