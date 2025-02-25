News 9

NK gains modern warfare experience

입력 2025.02.25 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ukrainian officials reported that the North Korean military mobilized for this war is continuously evolving as it experiences modern warfare.

They stated that the issue of the repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war is likely to be more politically significant.

Marking the third anniversary of the war, KBS reporter Kim Kyung-jin conducted an exclusive interview with a Ukrainian delegation visiting South Korea.

[Report]

Gaining and losing ground... On the front lines of a fierce war of attrition, Ukrainian authorities report that half of the Russian ammunition used here is provided by North Korea.

From 170mm self-propelled howitzers to 240mm multiple rocket launchers and KN-23 short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, the battlefield has become a testing ground for North Korean weapons.

The Ukrainian delegation, which visited South Korea to inform about the horrors of war, shared the current status of the North Korean military in an interview with KBS.

They explained that the North Korean military is adapting to modern warfare by learning drone tactics from Russia and that their attack accuracy is also improving.

[Alyona Getmanchuk/Head of Ukrainian Delegation: "What is really threatening is that at the beginning, they were really unprepared. Now they are becoming more and more experienced."]

They also revealed that out of 11,000 North Korean soldiers, 4,000 have been killed or injured, but they are replenishing their troops with about 2,000 new recruits.

Regarding the repatriation of two North Korean prisoners of war captured in Ukraine, they stated that the political aspect is more important than the legal or policy aspects.

They mentioned that, as a personal opinion, if it helps cooperation with South Korea, the repatriation of prisoners could be utilized diplomatically.

[Leonid Litra/Ukrainian Delegation: "There would be considerations of this. I mean strong consideration, because I think that the Ukrainian leadership is very keen to achieve peace."]

The delegation emphasized that if the aggressor does not pay a price and instead receives compensation, other authoritarian regimes will likely carry out similar invasions.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NK gains modern warfare experience
    • 입력 2025-02-25 00:04:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ukrainian officials reported that the North Korean military mobilized for this war is continuously evolving as it experiences modern warfare.

They stated that the issue of the repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war is likely to be more politically significant.

Marking the third anniversary of the war, KBS reporter Kim Kyung-jin conducted an exclusive interview with a Ukrainian delegation visiting South Korea.

[Report]

Gaining and losing ground... On the front lines of a fierce war of attrition, Ukrainian authorities report that half of the Russian ammunition used here is provided by North Korea.

From 170mm self-propelled howitzers to 240mm multiple rocket launchers and KN-23 short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, the battlefield has become a testing ground for North Korean weapons.

The Ukrainian delegation, which visited South Korea to inform about the horrors of war, shared the current status of the North Korean military in an interview with KBS.

They explained that the North Korean military is adapting to modern warfare by learning drone tactics from Russia and that their attack accuracy is also improving.

[Alyona Getmanchuk/Head of Ukrainian Delegation: "What is really threatening is that at the beginning, they were really unprepared. Now they are becoming more and more experienced."]

They also revealed that out of 11,000 North Korean soldiers, 4,000 have been killed or injured, but they are replenishing their troops with about 2,000 new recruits.

Regarding the repatriation of two North Korean prisoners of war captured in Ukraine, they stated that the political aspect is more important than the legal or policy aspects.

They mentioned that, as a personal opinion, if it helps cooperation with South Korea, the repatriation of prisoners could be utilized diplomatically.

[Leonid Litra/Ukrainian Delegation: "There would be considerations of this. I mean strong consideration, because I think that the Ukrainian leadership is very keen to achieve peace."]

The delegation emphasized that if the aggressor does not pay a price and instead receives compensation, other authoritarian regimes will likely carry out similar invasions.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

벼랑끝 우크라이나…‘미국 청구서’ 광물협정 타결 <br>임박

벼랑끝 우크라이나…‘미국 청구서’ 광물협정 타결 임박
[단독] “북한군 현대전 능력 습득…포로 송환 ‘외교적’ 활용 가능”

[단독] “북한군 현대전 능력 습득…포로 송환 ‘외교적’ 활용 가능”
비상계엄 이후 84일…<br>오늘 탄핵심판 최종 변론

비상계엄 이후 84일…오늘 탄핵심판 최종 변론
야, ‘명태균 특검법’ 법안소위 처리…여 “대선용” 반발

야, ‘명태균 특검법’ 법안소위 처리…여 “대선용” 반발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.