Yoon impeachment trial nears end

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



84 days since the declaration of emergency martial law, and 73 days since the National Assembly's impeachment motion was passed.



The final arguments for the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol will be held tomorrow (2.25) at 2 PM at the Constitutional Court.



The National Assembly's impeachment team and President Yoon's representatives will each present comprehensive arguments for two hours, followed by closing statements from Jung Chung-rae, the chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee representing the impeachment team, and President Yoon himself.



The Constitutional Court has not set a time limit for the closing statements.



It is reported that President Yoon spent the entire weekend consulting with his representatives and personally drafting his statement.



What arguments and strategies President Yoon's side will present tomorrow is first reported by Gong Min-kyung.



[Report]



The state of emergency is a requirement for declaring emergency martial law.



President Yoon Suk Yeol's side has argued about what constitutes a state of emergency.



[Cho Dae-hyun/Representative of President Yoon/Jan. 23/4th argument: "The abuse of power by the Democratic Party in the National Assembly and suspicions of election fraud put the constitutional order of the people’s sovereignty in jeopardy..."]



They also claimed that the process was legitimate and that the martial law was for public education and peacekeeping.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol / Feb. 11 / 7th Argument: "Soldiers sent to maintain security and order were actually assaulted by citizens..."]



[President Yoon Suk Yeol / Feb. 4 / 5th Argument: "Nothing happened, but discussions about whether orders were given and taken are like chasing a shadow of the moon on a lake..."]



Therefore, in tomorrow’s final argument, President Yoon’s team is expected to emphasize that the declaration of martial law was inevitable.



They will likely repeat their stance on whether there were orders to arrest the politicians and the military’s deployment at the election commission.



[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court - Yoon Suk Yeol/Jan. 21/3rd argument: "(Did you ever order the National Assembly members gathered to pass the resolution to lift the martial law to be removed?) No."]



[Yoon Suk Yeol/President/Feb. 4/5th argument: "I told Minister Kim Yong-hyun to send some military forces to the election commission. To screen what kind of systems that the election commission has and how they are operating..."]



In President Yoon's closing statement, which has no time limit, there are also predictions that a message to the public will be presented rather than a focus on specific issues.



KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



[Anchor]



In contrast, the National Assembly's impeachment team has consistently argued the unconstitutionality and illegality of the emergency martial law.



What will be the final argument strategy from the National Assembly impeachment team? Reporter Lee Won-hee outlines the expected arguments.



[Report]



The National Assembly's impeachment team has emphasized that the emergency martial law did not meet the requirements for declaration.



They pointed out that it did not properly go through the Cabinet meeting and that it was not a state of emergency equivalent to war or national crises, which is a constitutional requirement for declaring martial law.



[Jung Chung-rae/Chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation Committee/Feb. 11/7th argument: "Impeachment, budget, and special investigations are powers constitutionally and legally guaranteed to the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea. Just because you don't like the exercise of that power..."]



They argued that the martial law decree, including the banning of political activities and the military’s entry into the National Assembly and election commission, as well as attempts to arrest politicians, violated constitutional order and demanded Yoon's removal.



[Jeon Hyung-ho/Representative of the National Assembly's impeachment team/Feb. 18/9th argument: "For over 40 years, the Korean people have built a democratic order, only for the military to once again brandish its guns..."]



[Kim Yi-soo/Representative of the National Assembly's impeachment team/Feb. 18/9th argument: "The defendant (President Yoon) is betraying the public trust he earned years ago in a way that leaves no room for further confidence."]



Having refined their argument strategy over the weekend, the National Assembly's impeachment team is expected to highlight the unconstitutionality and illegality of the emergency martial law.



[Kim Nam-jun/Representative of the National Assembly's impeachment team - Han Duck-soo/Prime Minister/Feb. 20/10th argument: "((To declare emergency martial law) it is stipulated that the Minister of National Defense propose the declaration of martial law to the President through the Prime Minister, but there was no such procedure when martial law was declared on December 3rd?) No, there wasn't."]



Since they already organized the issues in the argument on Feb. 18, they plan to briefly present the unconstitutionality of the emergency martial law and the testimonies of key witnesses tomorrow.



Jung Chung-rae, the chairman of the National Assembly's Legislation Committee, who is preparing the final statement for the National Assembly's impeachment team, has gathered ideas on his social media, stating that he will include the voices of the people in the argument.



KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!