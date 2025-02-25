News 9

Questions from impeachment judges

[Anchor]

The impeachment trial of President Yoon has been held ten times so far.

In the process, by looking at the questions posed directly by the constitutional judges, we can examine the key issues of this impeachment trial.

What questions were raised? Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has summarized them.

[Report]

The deployment of troops to the National Assembly during the emergency martial law.

The justices asked what the purpose of deploying the military was and whether they actually intended to drag out the lawmakers.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Justice - Kim Yong-hyun/Former Defense Minister/Jan. 23/4th trial: "Why did the military troops break the windows and enter the main office?"]

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Justice/Feb. 6/6th trial: "Was there an order to break down the door and go inside to drag out all the lawmakers?"]

[Kwak Jong-geun/Former Special Warfare Commander/Feb. 6/6th trial: "It seems that the quorum has not yet been met. Quickly break down the doors of the National Assembly and drag the people inside out."]

They also called a witness to question him directly.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Justice/Feb. 13/8th trial: "Did (former Commander Lee Jin-woo) say exactly to go inside the main office? To drag out the lawmakers?"]

[Cho Seong-hyeon/Head of Capital Defense Command's 1st Security Group/Feb. 13/8th trial: "Yes. Go inside and drag out the lawmakers."]

Questions about the phone call between former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and President Yoon Suk Yeol also followed.

[Kim Hyung-doo/Constitutional Justice - Hong Jang-won/Former NIS Deputy Director/Feb. 20/10th trial: "(The President) called the Deputy Director instead of the Director, which is a bit strange. Moreover, the content of the call itself is very direct."]

The procedural legitimacy of declaring emergency martial law was also directly questioned.

[Kim Hyung-doo/Constitutional Justice/Feb. 20/10th trial: "What we truly want to hear from the witness are your thoughts."]

[Han Deok-soo/Prime Minister/Feb. 20/10th trial: "I believe that it was not a regular Cabinet meeting and that there were formal and substantive defects..."]

However, the constitutional justices did not question witnesses related to the so-called 'election fraud allegations,' including former NIS Deputy Director Baek Jong-wook and Kim Yong-bin, Secretary General of the National Election Commission.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

