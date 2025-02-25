Debate over Commercial Act amendment
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
As you just saw, the debate over the amendment to the Commercial Act is still ongoing.
There is no disagreement between the ruling and opposition parties on the need to protect minority shareholders, but there are significant differences in opinions on how to achieve that protection.
Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has summarized the key issues.
[Report]
LG Group's IT subsidiary, LG CNS, was newly listed on the KOSPI earlier this month.
It was expected to be the 'biggest listing' of the year, but at the same time, an old controversy has resurfaced.
The holding company directly owns 50% of the shares, and both the holding company and its subsidiary are listed.
All six intermediate holding companies under LG's holding company have now been listed.
This has led to a 'double listing' controversy, where shareholders of the holding company suffer losses while profitable businesses are separately listed.
While this is common in South Korea, it is rare overseas.
Companies like Google and YouTube have numerous subsidiaries, but only the parent company 'Alphabet' is listed.
Similarly, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and LVMH, which has a string of famous brands, are also listed as single entities.
Why is there such a difference?
There may be other reasons, but one key factor is how much the board of directors considers general shareholders when making important decisions.
So the core of the Democratic Party's amendment to the Commercial Act is to change the provision that 'directors work for the company' to 'directors work for both the company and its shareholders.'
Despite opposition from the ruling party, it was passed solely by the Democratic Party, but the business community has called for a review.
They are saying that there are often differing interests among shareholders, and if all of that is taken into account, no decisions can be made.
[Ha Jun-kyung/Hanyang University Economics Professor: "There are views that 'the uncertainty of corporate management increases,' and there are also those who say 'this is a way to enhance corporate value.' So, there can be a debate."]
The business community and the ruling party's position is to resolve the double listing issue by amending the Capital Markets Act.
This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Debate over Commercial Act amendment
-
- 입력 2025-02-25 00:04:10
As you just saw, the debate over the amendment to the Commercial Act is still ongoing.
There is no disagreement between the ruling and opposition parties on the need to protect minority shareholders, but there are significant differences in opinions on how to achieve that protection.
Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has summarized the key issues.
[Report]
LG Group's IT subsidiary, LG CNS, was newly listed on the KOSPI earlier this month.
It was expected to be the 'biggest listing' of the year, but at the same time, an old controversy has resurfaced.
The holding company directly owns 50% of the shares, and both the holding company and its subsidiary are listed.
All six intermediate holding companies under LG's holding company have now been listed.
This has led to a 'double listing' controversy, where shareholders of the holding company suffer losses while profitable businesses are separately listed.
While this is common in South Korea, it is rare overseas.
Companies like Google and YouTube have numerous subsidiaries, but only the parent company 'Alphabet' is listed.
Similarly, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and LVMH, which has a string of famous brands, are also listed as single entities.
Why is there such a difference?
There may be other reasons, but one key factor is how much the board of directors considers general shareholders when making important decisions.
So the core of the Democratic Party's amendment to the Commercial Act is to change the provision that 'directors work for the company' to 'directors work for both the company and its shareholders.'
Despite opposition from the ruling party, it was passed solely by the Democratic Party, but the business community has called for a review.
They are saying that there are often differing interests among shareholders, and if all of that is taken into account, no decisions can be made.
[Ha Jun-kyung/Hanyang University Economics Professor: "There are views that 'the uncertainty of corporate management increases,' and there are also those who say 'this is a way to enhance corporate value.' So, there can be a debate."]
The business community and the ruling party's position is to resolve the double listing issue by amending the Capital Markets Act.
This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
-
-
황현규 기자 help@kbs.co.kr황현규 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.