S. Korea advances to U-20 semifinals

[Anchor]



The South Korean football team, participating in the U-20 Asian Cup, has advanced to the semifinals after defeating Uzbekistan, securing a spot in the World Cup this fall.



In a breathtaking penalty shootout, goalkeeper Hong Seong-min showcased an incredible performance.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the details.



[Report]



Hong Seong-min conceded a penalty kick less than a minute into the match while trying to handle a high ball.



This heart-stopping moment, which could have led to an early goal, was turned around by his perfect save, allowing him to escape the crisis.



He quickly reacted by predicting the direction before the opposing kicker took the shot, and Hong Seong-min's prediction was spot on.



After South Korea conceded two goals near the end of the match, Hong Seong-min's strong presence shone once again during the ensuing penalty shootout.



["Hong Seong-min! Hong Seong-min!"]



With a confident expression, Hong Seong-min stood in front of the goal and made a quick decision to save the first kicker's shot, roaring in triumph.



["Okay!"]



Hong Seong-min continued his divine save show by accurately reading the direction of the fourth kicker's shot.



When the last kicker, Ha Jung-woo, shook the net, he became the dramatic hero of the victory, with players rushing towards him.



[Hong Seong-min/U-20 National Football Team: "During penalty shootout training, I saved 8 out of 10, so I was confident. I knew we would definitely win."]



With the successful advancement to the semifinals, South Korea has secured a spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be held in Chile this September.



Aiming for the Asian title for the first time in 13 years, South Korea will compete against Saudi Arabia for a place in the finals on the afternoon of Feb. 26.



If South Korea wins and Japan defeats Australia, a highly anticipated final match between Korea and Japan could take place on Mar. 1st.



This has raised expectations significantly.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



