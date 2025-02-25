Myung Tae-kyun bill passed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The so-called Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act, aimed at investigating allegations of interference in nominations by President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, has passed the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee subcommittee under the leadership of the opposition party.



The Democratic Party plans to process this bill in the plenary session this Thursday.



The People Power Party is opposing it, calling it a malicious law for the presidential election.



Reporter Bang Jun-won reports.



[Report]



The 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act' was passed solely by the opposition in the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee subcommittee.



The investigation targets allegations that Myung and then-candidate Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife were involved in false opinion polls used during the presidential election and primary of the People Power Party.



The Democratic Party emphasized that the prosecution's investigation related to Myung's 'golden phone' has been insufficient, stating that there is no alternative but to have a special prosecutor.



[Park Beom-kye/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/Democratic Party: "The Changwon District Prosecutor's Office had no intention or will to investigate, and it is precisely for this reason that the Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act has pass the subcommittee when it is absolutely necessary at this point…"]



Under this act, events recognized during the investigation are also considered part of the investigation targets, meaning that prominent presidential candidates from the ruling party, such as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, who have been implicated, could also face investigation.



The People Power Party boycotted the vote, arguing that the law has malicious intent for the upcoming presidential election and could effectively make all its members targets of investigation.



[Jang Dong-hyuk/National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "They are proposing a special prosecutor bill based solely on suspicions without any evidence, and even if it is ultimately proven that there are no charges, the presidential election will be over by then."]



A commercial code amendment bill to expand the duty of loyalty of directors to shareholders was also passed solely by the opposition in the subcommittee, but the People Power Party protested, arguing it would undermine corporate management intentions and walked out.



The Democratic Party plans to process the two bills passed today (Feb. 24) in the full meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee the day after tomorrow (Feb. 26) and vote on them in the plenary session on February 27.



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



