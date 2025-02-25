Seoul plans floor area transfer system

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The concept of floor area ratio is used as an indicator of how many floors can be built when designing a building.



It is the ratio of the total floor area of the building to the land area.



For example, if the floor area ratio of a 100 square meter plot is 200%, a building with a floor area of 50 square meters can be built up to 4 stories.



If the floor area ratio of the same size plot is 100%, then the same area building can only be built up to 2 stories.



Therefore, floor area ratio restrictions are considered a typical building regulation.



In residential areas, the maximum is 300%, while in commercial areas, it can go up to 1500%, depending on the land use.



Even for land with the same use, areas around cultural heritage sites or airports cannot fully utilize the designated floor area ratio.



The city of Seoul has decided to promote the introduction of a 'floor area transfer system' that allows the buying and selling of floor area ratios to encourage private development.



This is a report by Lee Soo-min.



[Report]



Bukchon Hanok Village, designated as a cultural heritage site in Seoul.



This area, which is often visited by tourists, has no tall buildings.



This is due to height restrictions.



[Nearby real estate agent: "Although it is a class 3 residential area in urban planning and the floor area ratio can be fully utilized, it is disadvantaged due to the designation of the Hanok district..."]



The core of the 'floor area transfer system' is to allow the unused floor area ratio to be bought and sold with other areas.



The aim is to reduce property loss by easing regulations and to increase urban development density.



In addition to Bukchon Hanok Village, areas near Pungnap-dong Toseong and around Gimpo Airport are being mentioned as candidate sites.



Although it is a new concept in our country, similar systems have already been used in places like New York City and Tokyo, where floor area ratios have been bought and sold to construct high-rise buildings.



The city of Seoul plans to officially implement the 'floor area transfer system' starting this second half of the year after establishing related ordinances.



Since this is a newly introduced concept, there are several challenges to address, such as determining the appropriate price for the floor area ratio.



[Lee Chang-moo/Professor of Urban Engineering at Hanyang University: "It should be traded at a price lower than the market price, which can help mitigate the risks that those who purchase the remaining floor area ratio will bear."]



There are concerns that rampant development and the overheated real estate market, especially in the Gangnam area, which was suppressed due to the limit on floor area ratios, will be reignited.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!