Medical students boycott return

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the March semester just around the corner, medical students on leave are showing no signs of returning.



Deans of medical schools across the country reiterated their demand today (2.24) to Deputy Prime Minister Lee Ju-ho that next year's medical school enrollment should be frozen at the previous level before the increase.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.



[Report]



The number of medical students on leave in protest against the increase in enrollment has reached over 18,000.



Although the government has delayed the start of the semester to encourage their return, only 8% of medical students have applied to return for the new semester next month.



[Medical Student/Voice Altered: "The unscientific policy package and the enrollment policy within it have ultimately led to a serious problem that has caused students to leave. The fact that first-year medical students have increased by up to four times indicates that proper education is no longer available...."]



The wounds of medical students are deepening due to the ongoing conflict between the government and the medical community for over a year.



There have been 11 cases reported to the Ministry of Education regarding coercion to refuse classes and pressure to submit leave of absence applications.



In particular, this year's new medical students, numbering over 4,500, are understandably confused.



Amidst this, today's closed-door meeting of 40 medical school deans held by the Ministry of Education did not yield any hints for resolving the situation.



The deans maintained their stance that next year's enrollment should be reverted to the pre-increase level of around 3,000.



One medical school dean stated in a phone call with KBS, "If next year's medical school enrollment is not reverted, there will be no justification for students to return," adding, "If students do not come back, the healthcare system will ultimately collapse."



The Ministry of Education is also considering a plan for each university to autonomously decide the scale of next year's medical school enrollment, but there are concerns that conflicts within the university may reoccur due to differing positions between the university administration, which has already secured facilities in preparation for the enrollment increase, and the medical school.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!