Man probed over spy ring report

[Anchor]

A man in his 40s, identified as Mr. A, who was arrested for breaking into the Chinese embassy while dressed as Captain America, is also under police investigation regarding the controversial report on the 'arrest of the election commission spy ring.'

Previously, Mr. A claimed to be a U.S. citizen, but the police stated that this is not true.

Moon Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

An article from an online media outlet states, "99 Chinese spies were arrested at the election training center and were transported to a U.S. military base in Japan."

This claim has often been cited as evidence of 'election fraud,' but the U.S. military in South Korea officially denied the article, and the election commission reported the media outlet for spreading false information.

The police have questioned Mr. A, known as the 'Captain America man,' as a witness in relation to this report.

Mr. A previously told KBS that he was the source for the article.

[Mr. A: "I specifically targeted Sky Daily and designated it as a sort of official media outlet for the U.S. intelligence agency, intending to provide exclusive articles to them...."]

While making these claims, Mr. A also asserted that he is a U.S. citizen and a 'Black op agent' from the military, but the police have stated that this is not true.

A senior police official stated, "Mr. A was discharged as an army sergeant and is not even a U.S. citizen."

Mr. A is currently in custody for attempting to break into the Chinese embassy and for damaging a glass door at the police station.

The police plan to verify the facts regarding the report from the media outlet that claimed, "Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won confirmed that the spy ring report is true."

Previously, Noh's attorney told KBS that "Noh stated it was 'completely unknown content' and called it 'a complete fabrication.'"

The journalist from the media outlet that published the article about the Chinese spy ring has been banned from leaving the country and is under police investigation as a suspect.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

