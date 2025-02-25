Dry and windy east coast of Gangwon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An unusual winter drought continues in the mountainous and eastern coastal regions of Gangwon Province.



With the forest extremely dry, strong winds are forecasted to begin tomorrow (Feb. 25).



There is a severe forest fire alert in place.



Reporter Jung Sang-bin has the story.



[Report]



This is a hillside in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, ravaged by a forest fire earlier this month.



A massive amount of water was sprayed during the firefighting efforts, but now the forest is completely dry.



The leaves of the trees crumble with just a little pressure.



Residents are anxious that a small spark could ignite another forest fire.



[Kim Hyung-seop/Gangneung City, Gangwon: "It is extremely dry, and I hope both the authorities and we residents exercise extreme caution."]



Since December of last year, the cumulative precipitation in the eastern Gangwon region has been only 26.7 millimeters, which is 22% of the average for the past 30 years and just 7.9% of last year's total.



Normally, this time of year, the eastern Gangwon region does not worry about forest fires due to heavy snowfall, but this winter's drought is unusual.



As a result, the effective humidity has dropped to around 30%, much lower than the 50% threshold for high fire risk.



A key variable for forest fires on the eastern coast is strong winds.



When strong winds blow, forest fires can spread uncontrollably.



Starting tomorrow morning, wind gusts of over 25 meters per second are forecasted.



[Lee Seong-jin/Director of Gangwon Forest Fire Prevention Center: "There are local residents who know the regional conditions well. We will actively utilize that group to prevent burning and fires caused by visitors..."]



The forest authorities have urged caution, stating that the weather in the eastern Gangwon region is conducive to the spread of large forest fires, and even a small spark should be treated with care.



KBS News, Jung Sang-bin.



[Anchor]



▲‘Forest Fire Risk’ 3rd Highest in 39 Years… Crisis Alert Raised▲



Not only in the eastern coastal region you just saw, but also nationwide, analyses show that the risk of forest fires this spring is greater than in previous years.



In particular, next month is predicted to be among the top three most dangerous months in the past 40 years.



Meteorological specialist Kim Se-hyun reports.



[Report]



A dry warning has been in effect for over a week in the eastern coastal region of Gangwon and northern Gyeongbuk Provinces.



The dry warning has been expanded nationwide, excluding the western regions.



As temperatures rise and dryness increases, there is no rain in the forecast for the time being, leading to a high risk of forest fires.



[Kwon Chun-geun/Ph.D at the National Institute of Forest Science: "A strong wind warning is also expected to be issued in the dry warning areas, so we see this week as a critical point for the risk of forest fires."]



Next month, the situation will be even more serious.



The risk of forest fires nationwide next month is predicted to be in the 'very high' category, ranking in the top 7.7% of the past 39 years.



[Kwon Chun-geun/Ph.D at the National Institute of Forest Science: "Based on our analysis using big data on weather, the risk of forest fires in March is among the top three in the past 39 years..."]



Overall, the risk of forest fires this spring is the ninth highest in the past 39 years.



The recent dry weather is attributed to stagnant air currents in the upper atmosphere over the Korean Peninsula.



Typically, in February, the influence of high pressure passing over the northern part of the Korean Peninsula brings northeast winds, resulting in snow or rain in the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and the eastern coast.



However, this year, due to the stagnant air currents, cold and dry northwesterly winds have blown into the Korean Peninsula.



[Gong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the cold northwesterly winds continue to blow, there has been frequent precipitation in the western regions, while the eastern regions have experienced dry conditions due to the cold and dry winds."]



The Korea Forest Service has raised the national crisis alert for forest fire disasters in most regions to the 'caution' level.



KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



