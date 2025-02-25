Authorities push for loan rate cuts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, financial authorities have been pressuring commercial banks to lower their loan interest rates.



They have raised concerns that market interest rates are not decreasing despite the cut in the base rate.



This coincides with the timing of the Bank of Korea's decision on the base rate tomorrow (2.25).



Reporter Song Su-jin has the story.



[Report]



I searched for the current interest rates on bank mortgage loans.



They range from the high 3% to the low and mid 5% range.



After peaking at an average of 4.4% at the end of last year, they have remained at that level.



The effect of the 0.5%p cut in the base rate in the fourth quarter of last year has worn off.



In contrast, the interest rates for time deposits have decreased.



Recently, they have dropped to the low 2% range, which is lower than the base rate.



[Commercial Bank Official: "(Banks that need to) procure funds tend to keep deposit rates high for a while, and if there is no demand for fund procurement, (deposit rates) tend to go down...."]



The loan rates for individual customers are determined by adding a premium to the benchmark rate and subtracting preferential rates.



The financial authorities have recently taken action regarding these premiums and preferential rates.



The Financial Supervisory Service recently sent a document to commercial banks.



They have been asked to report by early next month on how much premium and preferential rates have been applied each month since January 2023 and for what reasons.



Kim Byoung-hwan, the chairman of the Financial Services Commission, also publicly pressured the banks, stating, "Now is the time."



[Kim Byoung-hwan/Chairman of the Financial Services Commission: "Since loan interest rates are also prices, market principles must operate. In that regard, I think it is time to reflect this."]



Tomorrow, the Bank of Korea will hold its second base rate decision meeting of the year.



It appears that the financial authorities are preemptively taking steps to ensure that the market feels the effects quickly if the benchmark rate is lowered.



This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.



