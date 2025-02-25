News 9

Authorities push for loan rate cuts

입력 2025.02.25 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, financial authorities have been pressuring commercial banks to lower their loan interest rates.

They have raised concerns that market interest rates are not decreasing despite the cut in the base rate.

This coincides with the timing of the Bank of Korea's decision on the base rate tomorrow (2.25).

Reporter Song Su-jin has the story.

[Report]

I searched for the current interest rates on bank mortgage loans.

They range from the high 3% to the low and mid 5% range.

After peaking at an average of 4.4% at the end of last year, they have remained at that level.

The effect of the 0.5%p cut in the base rate in the fourth quarter of last year has worn off.

In contrast, the interest rates for time deposits have decreased.

Recently, they have dropped to the low 2% range, which is lower than the base rate.

[Commercial Bank Official: "(Banks that need to) procure funds tend to keep deposit rates high for a while, and if there is no demand for fund procurement, (deposit rates) tend to go down...."]

The loan rates for individual customers are determined by adding a premium to the benchmark rate and subtracting preferential rates.

The financial authorities have recently taken action regarding these premiums and preferential rates.

The Financial Supervisory Service recently sent a document to commercial banks.

They have been asked to report by early next month on how much premium and preferential rates have been applied each month since January 2023 and for what reasons.

Kim Byoung-hwan, the chairman of the Financial Services Commission, also publicly pressured the banks, stating, "Now is the time."

[Kim Byoung-hwan/Chairman of the Financial Services Commission: "Since loan interest rates are also prices, market principles must operate. In that regard, I think it is time to reflect this."]

Tomorrow, the Bank of Korea will hold its second base rate decision meeting of the year.

It appears that the financial authorities are preemptively taking steps to ensure that the market feels the effects quickly if the benchmark rate is lowered.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Authorities push for loan rate cuts
    • 입력 2025-02-25 00:04:11
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, financial authorities have been pressuring commercial banks to lower their loan interest rates.

They have raised concerns that market interest rates are not decreasing despite the cut in the base rate.

This coincides with the timing of the Bank of Korea's decision on the base rate tomorrow (2.25).

Reporter Song Su-jin has the story.

[Report]

I searched for the current interest rates on bank mortgage loans.

They range from the high 3% to the low and mid 5% range.

After peaking at an average of 4.4% at the end of last year, they have remained at that level.

The effect of the 0.5%p cut in the base rate in the fourth quarter of last year has worn off.

In contrast, the interest rates for time deposits have decreased.

Recently, they have dropped to the low 2% range, which is lower than the base rate.

[Commercial Bank Official: "(Banks that need to) procure funds tend to keep deposit rates high for a while, and if there is no demand for fund procurement, (deposit rates) tend to go down...."]

The loan rates for individual customers are determined by adding a premium to the benchmark rate and subtracting preferential rates.

The financial authorities have recently taken action regarding these premiums and preferential rates.

The Financial Supervisory Service recently sent a document to commercial banks.

They have been asked to report by early next month on how much premium and preferential rates have been applied each month since January 2023 and for what reasons.

Kim Byoung-hwan, the chairman of the Financial Services Commission, also publicly pressured the banks, stating, "Now is the time."

[Kim Byoung-hwan/Chairman of the Financial Services Commission: "Since loan interest rates are also prices, market principles must operate. In that regard, I think it is time to reflect this."]

Tomorrow, the Bank of Korea will hold its second base rate decision meeting of the year.

It appears that the financial authorities are preemptively taking steps to ensure that the market feels the effects quickly if the benchmark rate is lowered.

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.
송수진
송수진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

벼랑끝 우크라이나…‘미국 청구서’ 광물협정 타결 <br>임박

벼랑끝 우크라이나…‘미국 청구서’ 광물협정 타결 임박
[단독] “북한군 현대전 능력 습득…포로 송환 ‘외교적’ 활용 가능”

[단독] “북한군 현대전 능력 습득…포로 송환 ‘외교적’ 활용 가능”
비상계엄 이후 84일…<br>오늘 탄핵심판 최종 변론

비상계엄 이후 84일…오늘 탄핵심판 최종 변론
야, ‘명태균 특검법’ 법안소위 처리…여 “대선용” 반발

야, ‘명태균 특검법’ 법안소위 처리…여 “대선용” 반발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.