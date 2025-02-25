News 9

Chinese products gain ground

입력 2025.02.25 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, the influence of Chinese products in the domestic home appliance market is growing.

Not only due to cost-effectiveness but also because of word-of-mouth about their decent technology, they are steadily settling into our living rooms.

First, we have a report from reporter Ryu Ran.

[Report]

["Resuming cleaning"]

In the home of Kim Hee-jung, a dual-income family, a robot vacuum cleaner is an essential item.

She is quite particular about cleaning due to having pets, but she is quite satisfied.

[Kim Hee-jung/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Many of my friends use them, and there are many reviews saying that Chinese products are better in terms of suction power and such, so I purchased one."]

She gradually began purchasing other Chinese appliances, such as air purifiers and fans.

[Kim Hee-jung/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "At first, I was a bit hesitant about using Chinese products, but now I have no desire to switch."]

Over the past few years, word-of-mouth has led to Chinese products holding the 1st and 3rd market shares in the domestic robot vacuum cleaner market.

Combined, they account for over 60% market share, according to the home appliance industry.

They are not cheap either.

They boast advanced technologies, such as automatic cleaning functions, which surpass domestic products.

[Seong Na-ri/Sungnam, Gyeonggi Province: "I do prefer domestic products, but still, I think the Chinese products are well-made."]

In the TV market, Chinese company TCL is making inroads with cost-effective large TVs.

A 75-inch TV with the same performance is cheaper by 1.5 to 2 million won compared to domestic products.

Chinese companies that have confirmed their potential are now aggressively targeting our market.

However, with recent security issues raised by DeepSeek, it remains to be seen whether Chinese products will continue to dominate our living rooms.

In particular, controversies over personal information leaks through robot vacuum cleaners and home cameras continue to arise.

This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.

[Anchor]

▲Even core items... Korea has become a testbed for China▲

It's not just home appliances.

Before we knew it, Chinese products are also expanding their presence in the automotive and smartphone markets, threatening our key export sectors.

Next, we have a report from Jeong Jae-woo.

[Report]

Earlier this year, a Chinese electric vehicle brand opened 15 stores nationwide.

It is 10 million won cheaper than domestic equivalent models, and within a week, it gathered 1,000 pre-orders.

[BYD showroom customer: "I don't have any particular dislike for Chinese cars. I came to test drive and evaluate them."]

Similarly, Chinese smartphones priced around 300,000 won entered the Korean market.

They are using the Korean market as a testbed to gauge product success.

[Johnny Wu/Xiaomi Korea Branch Manager/Jan. 15: "Korea is well known for its consumers who appreciate and quickly adopt new technologies. And so the feedback from Korean users are really valuable to us."]

Chinese companies, backed by the full support of the Chinese government, are starting to challenge Korean flagship products in our own homes.

[Jo Young-moo/Researcher, LG Economic Research Institute : "They are focusing more on high-quality or new growth industry products, which is somewhat burdensome for us in terms of industrial competitiveness."]

China is trying to overcome domestic sluggishness by pushing for export expansion.

With the Korea-China FTA having almost no tariffs and a smooth distribution network in Korea, our country is considered an optimal market.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "We need to recognize that the Korea-China relationship has shifted from a complementary relationship to a competitive one."]

For the past two years, we have recorded trade deficits with China.

As trade barriers increase, such as the tariff war initiated by Trump, China's assault on our market is expected to intensify.

KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Chinese products gain ground
    • 입력 2025-02-25 00:16:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, the influence of Chinese products in the domestic home appliance market is growing.

Not only due to cost-effectiveness but also because of word-of-mouth about their decent technology, they are steadily settling into our living rooms.

First, we have a report from reporter Ryu Ran.

[Report]

["Resuming cleaning"]

In the home of Kim Hee-jung, a dual-income family, a robot vacuum cleaner is an essential item.

She is quite particular about cleaning due to having pets, but she is quite satisfied.

[Kim Hee-jung/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Many of my friends use them, and there are many reviews saying that Chinese products are better in terms of suction power and such, so I purchased one."]

She gradually began purchasing other Chinese appliances, such as air purifiers and fans.

[Kim Hee-jung/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "At first, I was a bit hesitant about using Chinese products, but now I have no desire to switch."]

Over the past few years, word-of-mouth has led to Chinese products holding the 1st and 3rd market shares in the domestic robot vacuum cleaner market.

Combined, they account for over 60% market share, according to the home appliance industry.

They are not cheap either.

They boast advanced technologies, such as automatic cleaning functions, which surpass domestic products.

[Seong Na-ri/Sungnam, Gyeonggi Province: "I do prefer domestic products, but still, I think the Chinese products are well-made."]

In the TV market, Chinese company TCL is making inroads with cost-effective large TVs.

A 75-inch TV with the same performance is cheaper by 1.5 to 2 million won compared to domestic products.

Chinese companies that have confirmed their potential are now aggressively targeting our market.

However, with recent security issues raised by DeepSeek, it remains to be seen whether Chinese products will continue to dominate our living rooms.

In particular, controversies over personal information leaks through robot vacuum cleaners and home cameras continue to arise.

This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.

[Anchor]

▲Even core items... Korea has become a testbed for China▲

It's not just home appliances.

Before we knew it, Chinese products are also expanding their presence in the automotive and smartphone markets, threatening our key export sectors.

Next, we have a report from Jeong Jae-woo.

[Report]

Earlier this year, a Chinese electric vehicle brand opened 15 stores nationwide.

It is 10 million won cheaper than domestic equivalent models, and within a week, it gathered 1,000 pre-orders.

[BYD showroom customer: "I don't have any particular dislike for Chinese cars. I came to test drive and evaluate them."]

Similarly, Chinese smartphones priced around 300,000 won entered the Korean market.

They are using the Korean market as a testbed to gauge product success.

[Johnny Wu/Xiaomi Korea Branch Manager/Jan. 15: "Korea is well known for its consumers who appreciate and quickly adopt new technologies. And so the feedback from Korean users are really valuable to us."]

Chinese companies, backed by the full support of the Chinese government, are starting to challenge Korean flagship products in our own homes.

[Jo Young-moo/Researcher, LG Economic Research Institute : "They are focusing more on high-quality or new growth industry products, which is somewhat burdensome for us in terms of industrial competitiveness."]

China is trying to overcome domestic sluggishness by pushing for export expansion.

With the Korea-China FTA having almost no tariffs and a smooth distribution network in Korea, our country is considered an optimal market.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "We need to recognize that the Korea-China relationship has shifted from a complementary relationship to a competitive one."]

For the past two years, we have recorded trade deficits with China.

As trade barriers increase, such as the tariff war initiated by Trump, China's assault on our market is expected to intensify.

KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.
류란 기자
정재우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

벼랑끝 우크라이나…‘미국 청구서’ 광물협정 타결 <br>임박

벼랑끝 우크라이나…‘미국 청구서’ 광물협정 타결 임박
[단독] “북한군 현대전 능력 습득…포로 송환 ‘외교적’ 활용 가능”

[단독] “북한군 현대전 능력 습득…포로 송환 ‘외교적’ 활용 가능”
비상계엄 이후 84일…<br>오늘 탄핵심판 최종 변론

비상계엄 이후 84일…오늘 탄핵심판 최종 변론
야, ‘명태균 특검법’ 법안소위 처리…여 “대선용” 반발

야, ‘명태균 특검법’ 법안소위 처리…여 “대선용” 반발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.