Chinese products gain ground

[Anchor]



Recently, the influence of Chinese products in the domestic home appliance market is growing.



Not only due to cost-effectiveness but also because of word-of-mouth about their decent technology, they are steadily settling into our living rooms.



First, we have a report from reporter Ryu Ran.



[Report]



["Resuming cleaning"]



In the home of Kim Hee-jung, a dual-income family, a robot vacuum cleaner is an essential item.



She is quite particular about cleaning due to having pets, but she is quite satisfied.



[Kim Hee-jung/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Many of my friends use them, and there are many reviews saying that Chinese products are better in terms of suction power and such, so I purchased one."]



She gradually began purchasing other Chinese appliances, such as air purifiers and fans.



[Kim Hee-jung/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "At first, I was a bit hesitant about using Chinese products, but now I have no desire to switch."]



Over the past few years, word-of-mouth has led to Chinese products holding the 1st and 3rd market shares in the domestic robot vacuum cleaner market.



Combined, they account for over 60% market share, according to the home appliance industry.



They are not cheap either.



They boast advanced technologies, such as automatic cleaning functions, which surpass domestic products.



[Seong Na-ri/Sungnam, Gyeonggi Province: "I do prefer domestic products, but still, I think the Chinese products are well-made."]



In the TV market, Chinese company TCL is making inroads with cost-effective large TVs.



A 75-inch TV with the same performance is cheaper by 1.5 to 2 million won compared to domestic products.



Chinese companies that have confirmed their potential are now aggressively targeting our market.



However, with recent security issues raised by DeepSeek, it remains to be seen whether Chinese products will continue to dominate our living rooms.



In particular, controversies over personal information leaks through robot vacuum cleaners and home cameras continue to arise.



This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.



[Anchor]



▲Even core items... Korea has become a testbed for China▲



It's not just home appliances.



Before we knew it, Chinese products are also expanding their presence in the automotive and smartphone markets, threatening our key export sectors.



Next, we have a report from Jeong Jae-woo.



[Report]



Earlier this year, a Chinese electric vehicle brand opened 15 stores nationwide.



It is 10 million won cheaper than domestic equivalent models, and within a week, it gathered 1,000 pre-orders.



[BYD showroom customer: "I don't have any particular dislike for Chinese cars. I came to test drive and evaluate them."]



Similarly, Chinese smartphones priced around 300,000 won entered the Korean market.



They are using the Korean market as a testbed to gauge product success.



[Johnny Wu/Xiaomi Korea Branch Manager/Jan. 15: "Korea is well known for its consumers who appreciate and quickly adopt new technologies. And so the feedback from Korean users are really valuable to us."]



Chinese companies, backed by the full support of the Chinese government, are starting to challenge Korean flagship products in our own homes.



[Jo Young-moo/Researcher, LG Economic Research Institute : "They are focusing more on high-quality or new growth industry products, which is somewhat burdensome for us in terms of industrial competitiveness."]



China is trying to overcome domestic sluggishness by pushing for export expansion.



With the Korea-China FTA having almost no tariffs and a smooth distribution network in Korea, our country is considered an optimal market.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "We need to recognize that the Korea-China relationship has shifted from a complementary relationship to a competitive one."]



For the past two years, we have recorded trade deficits with China.



As trade barriers increase, such as the tariff war initiated by Trump, China's assault on our market is expected to intensify.



KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



