DP seeks CIO expansion

입력 2025.02.25 (00:17)

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party has proposed a bill that guarantees the retirement age of prosecutors in the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and expands its organization and authority.

The People Power Party criticized this, stating that it is an attempt to award a medal to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which conducted illegal investigations against the president.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party launched a fierce attack just one day before the conclusion of the impeachment trial arguments.

They claimed that President Yoon's return would lead to the destruction of South Korea and urged that the Constitutional Court should not be swayed by the delusion of impeachment conspiracy as claimed by President Yoon.

[Jeon Hyun-heui/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "No matter how much the presidential office chants and performs rituals, Yoon Suk Yeol will be removed by an 8-0 unanimous vote. Do not even dream of dismissing the impeachment."]

It is reported that they are pushing for legislation to expand the scale and authority of the CIO.

The proposal includes deleting the term and reappointment restrictions for prosecutors in the CIO, guaranteeing a retirement age of 63, doubling the number of prosecutors, and allowing prosecution of all high-ranking officials, including the president and ministers.

["Dismantle it! Dismantle it!"]

The People Power Party called for the dissolution of the CIO.

They criticized the Democratic Party for trying to award a loyalty medal to the CIO, which has committed illegal acts such as concealing the fact of warrant dismissals, despite lacking the authority to investigate insurrection charges.

[Na Kyung-won/People Power Party Member: "I strongly condemn the intentions of the CIO and the Democratic Party to regain the CIO's status in exchange for arrest deals."]

They also urged the resignation of the head of the CIO and the release of President Yoon, who they claim was illegally arrested and detained.

Meanwhile, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office has assigned the case of CIO head Oh Dong-woon, who was accused of falsifying official documents, to Criminal Division 1.

Previously, 100 prominent figures from academia, law, and other fields issued a declaration calling for the dismissal of the impeachment, stating that the Constitutional Court, which is under suspicion of political neutrality, should not approve the impeachment.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

