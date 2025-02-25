PPP announces small biz support

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party has announced that it will provide one million won vouchers to small business owners.



This is a so-called targeted supplementary budget plan, in contrast to the opposition party's proposal for nationwide support.



This report is brought to you by reporter Lee Ye-jin.



[Report]



The leadership of the People Power Party met with small business owners.



They announced their plan to push for a supplementary budget for self-employed individuals and small businesses.



They intend to provide a voucher of about one million won per person to alleviate the burden of utility bills such as electricity, gas, and water.



[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "Instead of randomly distributing 250,000 won, we want to ensure that taxpayers' money is not wasted and can provide direct help to those in need...."]



They also promised to review support for facility replacements in small businesses and measures to protect workers.



They criticized the Democratic Party for being fixated on the demands of large unions, such as the four-day workweek.



[Yoon Hee-sook/Director of the Yeouido Institute: "The only places where people can live well while working four days a week are large corporations and the public sector in our country; this is a completely disconnected discussion...."]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was attacked for being a far-left politician despite claiming to be a moderate conservative.



They also criticized the Democratic Party for reintroducing the so-called 'yellow envelope law,' which limits compensation for striking workers, stating that while they claim to be pro-business and pro-growth, their essence is anti-business, anti-market, and anti-freedom.



They also repeatedly urged the introduction of an exception to the '52-hour workweek' for the semiconductor industry.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If a politician lacks conviction, they are neither progressive nor conservative. They are merely engaging in opportunistic deception."]



The People Power Party then counter-proposed a one-on-one debate to Leader Lee Jae-myung, who suggested discussing tax reform issues such as inheritance tax.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



